Health-conscious travellers and residents will now have another option in Campbell Town with Tasmanian chain Liv Eat moving in.
The franchise plans to open its doors in late December or early January at 92 High Street, in the old Zeps Cafe building.
Liv Eat founder and director Chris Button said the expansion into the Northern Midlands town was a significant milestone for the brand.
"We've always been passionate about the connection between what we eat and our overall health," Mr Button said.
"Our mission is to provide Campbell Town and its neighbouring communities with delicious, nourishing meals that empower individuals to have healthier food choices."
He said their customers had been demanding a store in the town.
"We're excited to bring Liv Eat's offerings to Campbell Town," he said.
"The demand for Liv Eat's wholesome offerings in this town has been palpable, and the brand's arrival is eagerly awaited."
The chain already has 13 stores across the state, and also ones in Victoria and New South Wales.
Liv Eat will be serving up a range of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner for locals and visitors to indulge in a nutrient-packed dish at any time of the day.
Mr Button said the Campbell Town store promised to become a local hotspot.
"Our loyal customers are at the heart of our products, business, and our culture," Mr Button said.
"We believe that our product and offering fit perfectly with locals, travellers, and tourists in Campbell Town. We are committed to making the world a healthier, happier place... once customer at a time."
