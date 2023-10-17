The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Liv Eat adds Campbell Town store to expand its Tasmanian offerings

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
October 17 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Health-conscious travellers and residents will now have another option in Campbell Town with Tasmanian chain Liv Eat moving in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.