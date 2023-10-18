The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hobart Hurricanes launch WBBL season at Launceston's UTAS Stadium

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
October 19 2023 - 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's about time the Hobart Hurricanes started troubling the WBBL grand final scorers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.