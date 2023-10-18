It's about time the Hobart Hurricanes started troubling the WBBL grand final scorers.
As the tournament enters its ninth year, the Hurricanes are one of just two teams yet to make a decider, have only reached finals three times and finished in the bottom three five years in a row.
A 38-71 win-loss percentage of just 34.86 is the worst in the competition by far.
They have the unenviable records of the WBBL's lowest score (66 v Sydney Sixers in 2017), longest losing streak (10 matches), worst head-to-head losing streak (11 matches v Sydney Sixers), worst regular season NRR (1.733 in 2018) and have twice recorded the most losses (12 in 2018 and '19).
However, after those five years in the myre, the Hurricanes made last year's finals with a record of 7-6 before a 44-run loss to Brisbane Heat in the eliminator, had the fourth-highest run-scorer (Mignon du Preez with 380) and joint-sixth best player (Heather Graham).
And they are among the competition leaders in terms of experience with plenty of runs, and wickets, on the board.
Despite that unremarkable track record, coach Jude Coleman has the weapons available to mount a serious assault on a maiden title and potentially replicate the contrasting success of Tasmania's double-title-winning WNCL side.
The Hurricanes have five of the leading appearance-makers in the competition with Nicola Carey, Molly Strano and Elyse Villani all having played 114 matches, one more than Graham with Naomi Stalenberg not far behind on 108.
Villani is the fourth highest run-scorer in WBBL history while Strano is just one behind Jess Jonassen's 138 wickets with Carey (113) and Graham (112) also among the eight to have broken triple figures.
Carey's all-rounder credentials are cemented by being the franchise's leading wicket-taker with 51 at an average of 25.35 and also sixth highest run-scorer with 775 at 18.02.
Having made 296 runs (including eight sixes) at 21.14, big-hitter Lizelle Lee retains her international spot and joins fellow South African Shabnim Ismail and English all-rounder Bryony Smith who were secured with picks five and 13 at the inaugural WBBL overseas player draft.
Ismail, a devastating speedster with previous for both Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, and Lee will be available for the entire season having retired from international cricket, while Smith is uncapped so should also be available. Rachel Trenaman has been ruled out of the tournament after re-injuring her ACL.
All of which bodes well as the team heads to Launceston to launch its campaign.
Captain Villani highlighted New Town's Amy Smith and Greater Northern Raider Hayley Silver-Holmes as youngsters to watch and believes the side has coverage and balance with both bat and ball.
"We've got some real out-and-out power hitters and some batters who can manipulate fields as well," she told Cricket Australia. "A pretty good fielding group as well which is always key in T20s. Now it's just about making sure we've got as many people in form as possible.
"I think for us, it's about actually enjoying the tournament. It's about having as much fun as possible and creating that relaxed environment where everyone has the freedom to go out there and be themselves and take the game on. We feel like we've got depth in our list where it's not just up to one or two individuals."
The 59-match WBBL09 tournament gets underway on Thursday before UTAS Stadium hosts the Hurricanes' opener the following evening against the Perth Scorchers.
Each club will play 14 group stage matches before a three-game finals series, concluding with the grand final on December 2 - nine days before the Hurricanes men also start their BBL campaign in Launceston.
