Delegate at an international Antarctic meeting in Hobart will decide the fate of keystone krill fish species which activists claim are being devastated by over-fishing and climate change.
Tasmanian governor Barbara Baker told delegates of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) that the decision to focus on marine protected areas in the organisation's June meeting had sent a "clear signal" to the world about the importance of conservation.
"The path you have set yourselves on including the rational use of Antarctic marine living resources is a daunting one with many complexities.
"Nevertheless your track record over the last 42 years has shown that you have an enviable ability to solve complex problems together."
This meeting, which will run for the next fortnight, will consider scientific reports on fish stocks and will determine applications for new fishing quotas in the Antarctic fisheries under CCAMLR's management.
Most topical is the treatment of krill, a tiny fish species that serves as a food source for whales, penguins and seals alike.
Outside the meeting, a group of environmental activists say climate change and overfishing are decimating krill stocks.
They have called for an end to krill fishing in Antarctic waters.
Antarctic and marine campaigner at the Bob Brown Foundation, Alistair Allan, said krill were vital to the survival of numerous marine species.
"You can't overstate how important that are, they hold it all together, but they are facing an incredibly difficult path due to climate change," he said.
Fishing is making the situation much worse, he said.
"I went to Antarctica last summer and saw the krill fishing with my own eyes, and it is a highly destructive process."
"We saw super trawlers among hundreds and hundreds of pods of whales, it's an unsustainable fishery and it shouldn't exist in Antarctica."
He took aim at the governor's comments that CCAMLR had sent a "clear signal" in June and that it was capable of solving the issues.
He said the CCAMLR organisation was hamstrung by its consensus-driven decision-making, which he claimed allowed a small group of "bad actor" nations to disrupt conservation efforts.
He referred to the June meeting of CCAMLR in Chile, where proposals for new marine protected areas were made.
"It's consensus-based decision making, and it only takes one or two bad actors, and there's no marine protected areas," he said.
Greenpeace has claimed that proposals for new marine protection zones were blocked by China and Russia at the June meeting.
"It's been nine years since there's been a new marine protection zone declared in the Antarctic.
"If a strong signal was sent, let's see it - let's see new marine protected areas popping up."
Chinese delegation head Yang Liu said China's krill fishing is conducted under all the agreed conservation measures.
"We understand the goal and objectives of the CAMLR family to try to make a conservation of the marine resources, and I can guarantee that all the fishing activities conducted by China will be in line with the rules adopted by the commission, this is very important to us," he said.
But he also said the commission had been established to ensure fisheries were "balanced" between "conservation" and "rational use" - meaning fishing rights.
He confirmed China, as well as other countries, were applying for quotas for krill fishing in this meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.