Encore goes to Rio: The Boy From Oz back on stage at the Princess

By Declan Durrant
October 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Will Hanley will perform as as legendary Australian entertainer and songwriter, Peter Allen, with Hamish Williams as the young Peter. Picture by Paul Scambler
Peter Allen once said his songs were his true biography - so, it's only fair that a musical tells the story of his life.

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

