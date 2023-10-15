Black Dream landed her Mangalore trainer Mick Stringer a stellar fourth victory in the event when scoring a brilliant win in the $11,115, 461-metre Tasmanian Laurels final in Hobart last Thursday.
Stringer sits just one win shy of the most Laurels winners prepared by trainer Ted Medhurst.
Drawn in box one, the inside position allowed the superbly-bred daughter of Bernardo and Black Opium to pace up into the lead along with the fast-starting Roxy Rocker, taking the shortest route to hit the front at the turn.
She was never headed there onwards, crossing the line to score by three lengths from Roxy Rocker, with See My Future coming home strongly to run third.
Victory on Thursday night was Black Dream's third win for Seona Thompson and the Black Opal Syndicate.
"Jason (Thompson) sent her over with good reports from the breakers - she just needed time," Stringer said.
"It was more about working on her confidence and that's why Jason and Seona sent her down to Tassie and in the first couple of trials I gave her she displayed her ability and the run-home sectionals proved she is strong."
For Stringer, Black Dream's victory added to Laurels wins of Topline Doovee (2008), Millie Grace (2011) and Manila Flash last year - he also registered a first-third home with See My Future.
Stringer gave full praise to See My Future, who he believed warranted a step up in distance.
"See My Future broke in exceptionally well over in South Australia, her owners kept in contact as I had her little brother Black Tsunami just kicking off his career - she definitely has a big future ahead of her," he said.
Freakish chaser Ducati Roy capped off his great rise through the sprinting ranks with success in the $11,115 Tasmanian St. Leger final (461m) for Latrobe trainer Michael Sherriff and the Esplanade Syndicate.
Sherriff went into the $7,280-to-the-winner decider at Hobart with $1.50 race favourite Ducati Roy and walked away with the spoils after staving off the fast-finishing Browsing About to score his ninth career win.
The talented son of Hard Style Rico had already won a Hobart Breeders, Young Star Classic and Nelson Cup.
Coming from box one, Ducati Roy showed brilliant speed to uphold a commanding lead over the challenge of Browsing About into the first turn, setting up a brilliant contest in producing a great finish.
Ducati Roy registered his seventh victory from eight appearances over the distance, with a time of 25.72 seconds establishing a new race record for the series, which was previously set by Tasmanian Hall of Fame chaser Buckle Up Wes (25.78).
Both winners Black Dream and Ducati Roy return to Hobart this Tuesday contesting a grade six over 340m.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.