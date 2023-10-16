A Perth woman has been banned from breeding dogs at her home after a decision by the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Northern Midlands Council granted Lisa Bartlett a kennel licence to keep 12 dogs at her Perth residence in August 2022.
Ms Bartlett also owns and operates Tassie Devil Labradoodles.
The licence granted by the council did not allow breeding, nor was it explicitly permitted under the planning scheme, as the property was zoned as residential.
Two nearby property owners complained that Ms Bartlett was breeding puppies at the site, and the sound of dogs barking impacted their amenity.
Evidence tendered to a TASCAT panel comprising deputy president Richard Grueber and Kate Loveday revealed the council had advised Ms Bartlett that the breeding activities did not require a planning permit as it was considered a "home occupation".
This allows commercial activities to occur on residential properties, subject to several conditions, including one where business activities do not occupy more than 40 square metres of the dwelling.
Further evidence presented to the panel by planner Evan Boardman stated the commercial activities were spread across a dog kennel shed, a puppy care room, an office area and a dog grooming shed, totalling 60.3 square metres.
This was disputed by George Walker, who gave evidence on behalf of Ms Bartlett and said the activities only used 33.91 square metres.
The TASCAT panel found keeping 12 dogs purely at the site for companionship was "excessive" and representative of commercial activities.
The panel said these activities likely used more than the prescribed 40 square metres.
The panel also found that dog breeding should not be given a discretionary exemption as a home occupation due to the precedent it could set.
"It could, to take extreme examples, enable a residential property to be used for resource processing uses, such as an abattoir or fish processing, or recycling ... provided that the requirements are met," they said.
"Dog breeding may not be as offensive to sensitive uses as those categories of use, but they are illustrative of the principle."
The TASCAT panel ordered that Ms Bartlett be precluded from breeding domestic animals at the property and that she cannot keep pregnant dogs to breed them.
Ms Bartlett is also banned from selling dogs that were bred for the purpose of sale at the property.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.