Tasmanian champion of champions axeman Kody Steers started his title defence by winning the first state championship of the 2023-24 Tasmanian woodchopping season at the Launceston Show.
The Tasmanian 325mm standing championship was the highlight of the three-day programme, which featured chopping and sawing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Steers, of Gowrie Park showed his winter training was on target, winning ahead of a quality field from reigning world tree-felling champion Daniel Gurr, and his father and former multiple world champion Matthew Gurr, both of Deloraine.
Franklin axeman Lawson Lovell looks almost certain to have his handicap re-adjusted after winning five handicap events.
Lovell won the 300mm, 275mm and 250mm standing handicaps and 275mm underhand before backing up with the 250mm standing.
Lovell also scored a second place in the 300mm underhand handicap and teamed up with Devonport's Stephen Foster to finish second in the 275mm two-man combination underhand and standing final, won by North-West Coasters Henry and Bryce Maine.
The main events for women competitors were on Saturday, with Southerner Dianne Slater winning the 300mm single-handed sawing handicap from Burnie's Bec Maine and combining with Andrew Slater to win the Jack and Jill 375mm sawing handicap.
Others to get among the trophies included Zeehan's Riley Sheahan, who won the 300mm tree-felling handicap, while Daniell and Matthew Gurr also figured in numerous finals.
Gowrie Park's Josh Bakes showed his recent second placing in an Australian tree-felling championship in Perth was no fluke, winning the 300mm tree-felling and the Launceston Show 300mm Underhand Championship.
