Two separate incidents resulted in drivers being immediately losing their licence and charged for high-range drink driving.
Tasmania Police detected the pair in Launceston on Saturday, October 14.
Police allege a 34-year-old Queensland man was seen driving through a red light near Tamar Street in Launceston about 1.30pm.
They allege he recorded a breath analysis reading of 0.214, which is more than four times the legal limit.
Later that day, police say a second driver was behaving erratically on the road at around 8.30pm in Invermay.
Police said his breath analysis returned a reading of 0.303, which is more than six times the legal limit.
Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said their decision to drive while visibly intoxicated put the lives of others at risk.
"Both were issued with notices which automatically disqualifies them for driving," he said.
"On both occasions police on mobile patrol observed the driving and pulled the drivers over.
"It goes to show drivers on our roads can expect to encounter police anywhere on our roads at any time."
The pair were formally charged by police and will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.
