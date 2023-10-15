The Examiner
Two drivers in Launceston blew well over the limit, police say

By Molly Appleton
Updated October 15 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:05pm
Generic Tasmania Police file photo.

Two separate incidents resulted in drivers being immediately losing their licence and charged for high-range drink driving.

