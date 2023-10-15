As referendum votes came in and the no result became swiftly apparent, Aboriginal elder Aunty Dawn started to cry.
"I cried last night. I did. It really upset me. I was so disappointed," she said.
"At least we would have had a voice but now we're just like we were before.
"We're two sided again now and it just breaks my heart, for my people here in Tasmania to vote that way."
Some of Aunty Dawn's family members were among the 59 per cent of the state who voted no, she said.
When the Uluru Statement from the Heart was published and the Voice to Parliament was first proposed, Aunty Dawn said she "just fell in love" with the idea.
"For what we've been through as Aboriginal people, especially in this state. We went through a lot, especially my family."
Aunty Dawn's family struggled with poverty and experienced the assimilation policy.
"We were forced off the islands to find work and we struggled. We really, really struggled," she said.
Aunty Dawn, who's now 82 years old, said if the Voice had been successful, "we would have had more hope for our children".
The Voice would have helped Aboriginal people in the criminal justice system, those experiencing drug and alcohol abuse, homelessness and those in aged care.
Some Indigenous voters opposed the voice on the grounds that it was only an advisory body whose advice was not binding.
Aunty Dawn said she didn't agree with that.
"I think we had the opportunity of moving forward and now we've taken a step back," she said.
And some progressive Indigenous voices are calling for a treaty instead, however Aunty Dawn said she wasn't interested in one.
"I'm not interested in a treaty. I'm only interested in getting services set up for the people that I care about."
READ MORE: Former AFL star locked in to coach NTFA club
The Voice failed because of "politics", she said.
She also worries that a failed voice will make racism worse and things "will go backwards".
Aunty Dawn was supportive of the Prime Minister's efforts saying what he'd done "was a beautiful thing".
"He spoke from the heart," she said.
"You could see the teary eyes in his face last night.
"He pushed for the referendum but he never got it."
Her message to all those who voted yes is "let's all stick together and I think we'll win in the long run".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.