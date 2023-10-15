Sent in after losing the toss, Raiders posted a respectable 3-99, however, this came courtesy of an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 73 between Meg Radford (28 off 25) and Julia Cavanough who came together at the perilous position of 3-26 after captain Emma Manix-Geeves, Ava Curtis and Hayley Silver-Holmes were all dismissed for single figures.