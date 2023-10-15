Premier Jeremy Rockliff has ruled out Tasmania introducing a state-based Voice to parliament akin to what South Australia is doing, following the failure of the referendum on Saturday.
But he has said Tasmania is already engaged on a path towards reconciliation, treaty and truthtelling, including the 2016 parliament vote to recognise Indigenous Tasmanians.
"I have no plans for our own Voice at this stage," he said.
"What I am saying is that we have an existing process in place where we are having a pathway to treaty through truth-telling, we have started that journey already."
He said this process would require a great deal more of discussion and listening and working with Tasmanian Aboriginal communities in the future.
South Australia's parliament legislated to implement a state-based version of the Voice back in March.
The Premier, Peter Malinauskas, is now facing questions from the opposition about progressing those plans, after South Australians solidly rejected the Voice proposal in Saturday's referendum.
Mr Rockliff said he had been proud to vote 'Yes' on Saturday, and was disappointed at the result.
"But Australians have had their say, Tasmanians have had their say, good people can differ when it comes to points of view on policy, and I respect peoples' views."
Despite the 'Yes' defeat, he said one positive outcome of the referendum was that it had raised the public's awareness of the plight of Indigenous Australians.
"It's created greater awareness of the disadvantage of Indigenous Australians and the need to bridge that gap.
"Educational attainment, life expectancy, incarceration rates - we've got to close those gaps and provide those greater opportunities for Indigenous Australians."
Voters in Mr Rockliff's seat of Braddon voted 73 per cent to 27 per cent to oppose the referendum, delivering among the highest 'No' votes of any electorate in the country.
Asked whether he had failed in his campaign efforts there, Mr Rockliff said he had never shied away from campaigning for 'Yes'.
"I attended events in my electorate, I am the most senior Liberal in the country that stood up and supported and advocated for a 'Yes vote," he said.
In her own statement, Labor Leader Rebecca White, who also campaigned for 'Yes', said the result "wasn't the outcome we were hoping for".
"[But] we accept the judgement of the Australian people.
"As the Prime Minister made clear, our commitment to work with First Nations people and close the gap doesn't end with this result, because there's so much more that needs to be done," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.