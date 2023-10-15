The Balfour Burn was back this year with a strong turnout of enthusiastic runners who attempted to run a tortuous course on one of Launceston's steepest hills.
Although only a few hundred metres in length, Balfour Street has a 25 degree gradient making it an arduous challenge for even the toughest runner.
St Giles CEO Honni Pitt said the event had a great turnout without around 200 pre-registered runners.
The Balfour Burn is a Launceston institution that has been running for around a decade and combines a fun running event with a fundraiser for St Giles.
"We always have a tremendous turnout", Ms Pitt said.
"And we always get a lot of support from the community. It's open to all people, all ages, all sizes, all capabilities."
"It's a nice way to bring the community together to participate in an event and challenge ourselves."
Some of the most anticipated categories are the pets category and the parents with prams.
Gareth Sutcliffe who completed the race with his dog Tess was proud of his effort but felt outshone by his teammate.
"Unfortunately, I was really holding back my teammate Tess who was wanting to get a podium spot but her human was lacking."
Mr Sutcliffe said this year was his first Balfour Burn and he joined in to participate with the community and fundraise for a great organisation.
To prepare, Mr Sutcliffe said he did some "reconnaissance runs and walks" but was still caught out by the steep incline.
Kerri Kleinig took part in the pet category with her son 8-year-old Noah and one of her dogs Ruby, Bernese Mountain dog.
"My legs, my hamstrings were burning but I was really proud of myself for not sitting on the sidelines with drink bottles," she said.
Mrs Kleinig said this was her first Balfour Burn and that she decided to participate after turning 40 and wanting to get a bit fitter.
"This is a good place to start," she said.
Her 8-year-old son Noah said Ruby was very suited to the Balfour Burn and "likes running up hills because she's a mountain dog".
Natasha Smith from Cressy decided to participate with in the parents with prams event with her two children Max and Evelyn.
"It went well. it was very hard. Evelyn ran a little bit of the way before jumping into the pram. So it's definitely a steep hill and we felt it."
Mrs Smith was a first timer who's also a distance runner wanted to see how she'd fare.
"I thought it would be fairly easy but it was harder than I expected."
Ms Pitt said the event is sponsored by a number of organisations who support the cost of the event and by who people make donations which go towards funding St Giles' activities.
Every year, the atmosphere always has a lot of energy and positivity, Ms Pitt said.
"It's very social and inclusive and very encouraging of everybody."
The overall winners went to two Launceston runners. Oliver Waldron finished fastest in the men's with a time of 1:08, while Elilia Cocca was women's winner with 1:38.
