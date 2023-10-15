The Examinersport
Home/Sport/cycling

Taylah Sherriff, Lacey Adams medal at enduro mountain bike nationals

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
October 15 2023 - 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston's Taylah Sherriff has dominated the under-21 women's class at the enduro national mountain biking championships in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.