Launceston's Taylah Sherriff has dominated the under-21 women's class at the enduro national mountain biking championships in Victoria.
Riding for Project3 MTB Development Team, the 20-year-old celebrated her birthday in style, winning all but one stage on her way to a time of 21:38.31 to finish more than a minute ahead of Connor Mielke (22:43.85) and Elle De Nooyer (22:58.84), who was the only other rider to win a stage.
Averaging a time more than eight seconds faster than her competitors in her stage wins, Sherriff's domination peaked at the fourth, where her time of 3:38.31 was 21 seconds faster than the next best.
Following her state title earlier this year, Sherriff possesses a double crown in the under-21 women's class.
Sherriff's national crown followed fellow Launcestonian and teammate Lacey Adams' efforts in the under-17 women category, after the 15-year-old finished in second place.
Adams won the second, fourth and sixth stages of the Mornington Peninsula event on her way to an accumulated time of 23:58.46.
Although Adams was in a podium spot throughout, she never led as NSW rider Elleni Turkovic (23:28.12) proved too fast over the course of the day, despite only winning one stage.
The podium was completed by Hannah Elliott (24:18.80), who won stages one and three.
Although unable to retain her green and gold jersey, the result adds to an impressive list of achievements for the Riverside High student who has claimed round one of the UCI Enduro World Series under-17 division in Maydena, before repeating the trick in the next round in Derby, but that time in the open category.
For Hobart duo Reuben Page-Brown and Jonte Tummon it was a mixed weekend.
The former was ruled out of nationals on the eve of race-day after a crash in practice resulted in a broken collarbone.
While for Tummon (16:34.55), a win in the first stage was all he needed to be crowned under-15 men's national champion.
In a thrilling finish with second-placed Daniel Turkovic (16:36.89), the Tasmanian's 17-second lead was unable to be reeled in despite Turkovic winning all of the next four stages.
