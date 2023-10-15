The Examiner
Indigenous leader says Voice failed due to 'amateurish' campaign

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 15 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 1:00pm
With Voice referendum dead, Aboriginal leader Michael Mansell is urging consideration of New Zealand-style dedicated Indigenous senate seats. Picture by Ben Seeder
A proposal for legislated Indigenous seats in parliament would not be as divisive as the campaign over the Voice proposal has been, Tasmanian Aboriginal leader Michael Mansell says.

