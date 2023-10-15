Police are investigating two structure fires which broke out on the same council-owned Rocherlea property on Saturday afternoon and evening.
A derelict house and shed were completely destroyed by the separate fires which occurred four hours apart at 126-128 Russells Plains road on Saturday, October 14.
Tasmania Fire Service attended the first structure fire at the property about 4:50pm to find a shed had been completely destroyed by fire which had been "impinging on a house" on the property.
Crews brought the fire under control and left the site only to be called back about 9:55pm to find the house engulfed in flames.
A TFS spokesperson said the fire was then contained by firefighters to the house, "making sure it didn't spread" and let it destroy the building.
The matter has since been handed over to police and is being investigated.
"There is some unknown cause that police are following up to why [the fires] started," the spokesperson said.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the fires were being investigated by the criminal investigation branch and forensic teams, and had not confirmed if they were lit deliberately.
City of Launceston council had discussed the Russells Plains property - which was the target of an arson attack in 2022 - at a meeting in September and had agreed to demolish the dwelling and shed.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the demolition was due to take place in coming weeks.
He said council would assess damage from the "most recent arson attack" and determine what remaining demolition and clean-up works are required.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.