Multiple fires at council-owned property under investigation

By Declan Durrant
Updated October 15 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 12:02pm
A file image of the council-owned dwelling which is understood to be the site of two fires. Picture by Craig George
Police are investigating two structure fires which broke out on the same council-owned Rocherlea property on Saturday afternoon and evening.

