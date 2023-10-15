The Examiner
Adam Thompson on voting no to the Voice why he's holding out for a treaty.

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
October 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Launceston Aboriginal author Adam Thompson. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Adam Thompson, an indigenous writer who voted No in the recent referendum, says he "hated being in the same camp" as many no voters pushing against the creation of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

