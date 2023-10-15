Adam Thompson, an indigenous writer who voted No in the recent referendum, says he "hated being in the same camp" as many no voters pushing against the creation of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
All the progressive No voters like himself felt quite "icky" about voting no alongside the more conservative No supporters, he said.
But opposing the Voice was important because the proposed body has "no power", and he felt the body would take away voices from the grassroots level.
"So instead of giving us a voice, I felt like it was taking our voice away," Mr Thompson said.
The Voice to Parliament proposal has received a swift and decisive defeat, losing both the national and state majorities needed to pass.
When the Voice was first proposed, Mr Thompson said his reaction was that it wasn't going to do anything for Aboriginal people.
Additionally the decision to put this into the hands of the Australian public didn't feel right.
Instead he and other No voters were pushing for a treaty which can be legislated.
"Our community has been very vocal for a long time about wanting a treaty and this was the perfect opportunity to present that," he said.
A treaty would provide real benefits to the Aboriginal people and would allow them greater self-determination than they have at the moment, he said.
A treaty is a negotiation process and an opportunity for Aboriginal people to articulate what they want. But they've never had that opportunity he said.
Mr Thompson said a treaty would also solve a whole bundle of issues in one go and allow Aboriginal people to be in charge of their destiny.
He said it would involve returning of all crown lands to Aboriginal people, getting a share of resources to manage their lands, or designated seats in parliament.
With those resources, indigenous communities could set up their own governance and organisations and be less reliant on approaching the government "cap in hand" for grants, he said.
He said the money would allow them to make decisions for themselves, live freely and not have to be reliant on the government anymore.
Mr Thompson said he wasn't surprised by the result of the referendum vote, but he said one good outcome were the number of Yes voters who could be harnessed as supporters.
Mr Thompson said his message to Yes voters who were disappointed after wanting to do something positive for aboriginal people was to direct their energy and emotions towards working with Aboriginal people for a treaty.
"We are certainly ready to push that kind of campaign again."
