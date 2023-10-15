THE Uluru Statement from the Heart is a beautiful document in word, in image and in signature.
It is an extraordinary gift in generosity and in invitation to us all from our first peoples.
In an Australia, where shuttered hearts have so often shattered others, this statement of heart still stands.
A vision waiting to be heard in establishing the soundness of the ground that our future together walks upon.
Helen Tait, West Launceston
THERE is no joy in the result of the Voice vote only sorrow, but recognition has been brought to the forefront with a passion. It may have been a loss for YES voters but millions came out in support, this vote highlights Aboriginals are respected however not individualize in the Constitution, but we are all proud Australians.
Indigenous people still have a voice in parliament with 11 elected representatives.
This has been an exercise in awareness, as many facts were exposed of hardships endured by Indigenous people. I repeat we are all Australians and I know if ever our Freedom was ever threaten we would stand shoulder to shoulder to defend it.
It was never ever about race or respect it was about changing the Constitution. Changing the Constitution was always going to be tricky, but this vote came within 5 per cent of success, which highlight huge support, and the willingness of Australia to achieve.
I admire the tenacity of both sides to air their beliefs, I also thank the Examiner for it's unbiased reporting to assist me in my decision.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
DECISIVE and emphatic - the ABC projects a majority NO vote and in all six states plus the NT. Surely now, once formally called by the AEC, this democratic outcome must shut down all talk about "open cheque" treaties, reparations, "pay the rent" (Letters, October 6), including here in Tasmania, for at least a generation.
As for recognition, the Constitution, which took effect on 1 January 1901, is the founding legal document that sets out how Australia is governed; so recognition is best reflected in the preamble.
And for that recognition to be a "true blue" complete snapshot, that recognition must be shared equally in language that stands for indigenous peoples, the pioneers, and present and future Australians, for perpetuity, celebrated by all who love and are grateful for our modern nation.
For the "commitment to Australia is the only thing needful to be a true Australian." (Bob Hawke, 1988).
Mick Bendor, Danby
