The Tasmania JackJumpers' three-win streak was broken on Saturday night, but coach Scott Roth and point-guard Jordon Crawford were far from flustered.
Losing 86-85 against early strugglers South East Melbourne Phoenix, the JackJumpers fell from the top of the NBL ladder and hold a 3-2 record through three rounds.
The loss was the first time since their opening game that Tasmania had conceded 80 or more points and it was the first all season where they turned the ball over more than their opponents (13-5).
Roth chose to see the positives in the performance, however, pointing to the excitement of the spectacle.
"They played very well, they played very hard and I thought my group just hung in there and kept swinging," he said.
"I'm really proud of them and (it was a) great game to be playing in and it is what it is, not too upset one way or another about it."
Similar to last time Tasmania played at John Cain Arena, the contest's fourth quarter was filled with big moments.
Crawford continued his virtuoso shooting performance and Milton Doyle came up with an and-one play, while the Phoenix's Gary Browne and Mitch Creek delivered too.
But it was the home side who took their chances better, with Tasmania missing open threes that could have given them an unassailable lead before big man Majok Deng missed a free-throw with 2.4 seconds remaining, when a score would have almost certainly taken it to overtime.
But that is exactly why Roth chose to be positive.
"We had really good looks in the last two or three minutes when we had the lead and we had a couple of open threes and the ball rattled in and out," he said.
"We had some poor guarding phases during the course of the game, but in general I'm very happy with our group. I thought it was a heck of a game, I wish I was playing, I wish I was 40 years younger."
To make up for their turnovers, the JackJumpers shot at a remarkably high percentage, hitting 32 out of 58 field-goal attempts (55 per cent) including 13 threes at 48 per cent.
While Doyle (14 points) was relatively quiet compared to his usual high standards, Jack McVeigh found his touch as he piled on 19 points to go along with nine rebounds.
But Crawford was the standout performer. The diminutive guard accumulated a game-high 27 points, hitting five from deep (at 55 per cent) and was clinically efficient, draining 11 of his 19 shot attempts. He also contributed six assists.
With back-to-back offensive masterclasses under his belt, it appears Crawford has settled into the JackJumpers organisation, although he appeared unsurprised.
"I've been playing basketball my whole life, so this is something I love to do," he said.
"We have a great team and we're all together on any night, anybody can make shots, we all guard, so it's more than me."
Having played against five opposition franchises, the American said he had enjoyed his time so far in the NBL.
"Anybody we go against in this league, it's great competition," he said.
"Everybody can play in this league ... it's everybody every night, it's a good test for me and I just enjoy the competition."
The JackJumpers have an eight-day break until their next match, where they travel to Sydney for their second contest with the Kings this season.
The match begins at 4pm on Sunday, October 22.
