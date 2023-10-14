Bass MP Bridget Archer has said the cause of reconciliation with Indigenous Australians has been set back by the referendum result last night.
Tasmanians overwhelmingly rejected the proposal to enshrine a Voice to Parliament in the Constitution, defying some polls that had projected the state might support the 'Yes' campaign.
The majority of voters in all but one of state's electorates opposed the Voice proposal, with the seat of Braddon rejecting it by one of the widest margins in the country - 73 per cent to 27 per cent.
Only in the Hobart seat of Clark did the referendum achieve on-island success, with 58 per cent of voters there supporting the question against 42 per cent opposed.
Ms Archer, who campaigned for 'Yes', said she was disappointed in the result in Bass, where voters rejected the proposal 62 per cent to 38 per cent.
"The cause of reconciliation has been set back, badly, but it doesn't end here.
"I am committed to continuing to walk with our First Nations people and our entire community towards a united country, where the hopes and dreams of all who live here are given the opportunity to flourish."
As of Sunday morning, the national result was 62.25 per cent opposed and 39.75 per cent in favour, with the majority of voters in all six states rejecting the Voice proposal.
The referendum required a majority vote in a majority of the states (four of six), as well as a majority vote nationally, to succeed.
The only jurisdiction to support the proposal was the ACT, but votes in the two territories count only towards the national vote.
The Voice would have offered non-binding advice to the federal parliament and the government on matters affecting Indigenous people.
All three leaders of Tasmania's main political parties - Jeremy Rockliff, Rebecca White and Dr Rosalie Woodruff - supported the 'Yes' side of the referendum.
But two of the largest Indigenous groups opposed it - the Tasmanian Aboriginal Corporation, and the Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation.
TAC Indigenous leader Michael Mansell said among the reasons for the "overwhelming" rejection were a "weak proposal, poorly argued" and an "awful campaign strategy".
"The 'Yes' campaign failed to argue the merit of the proposal, attacked anyone who opposed, relied entirely on emotion and over the last six months hammered the same old boring line that turned people off.
"We now have to move on with legislation to give justice and improve the lives of Aboriginal people," Mr Mansell said.
Tasmanian Senator and 'No' campaign supporter Jonathon Duniam said one of the main reasons the referendum failed was the lack of detail in it.
"Changing the Constitution is a serious question, and a lot of Tasmanians, the ones I spoke to, were concerned by the lack of detail in the proposal and that's why they ultimately voted "no'", he said.
He said it was a mistake for the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, to reject the invitation for bipartisanship.
"The Prime Minister if he was serious about this could have worked with Peter Dutton on a bipartisan approach to constitutional recognition," Senator Duniam said.
"But that offer was rejected and we ended up with their way of the highway, it was 'Yes' to the Voice or nothing at all."
He also said the fact the Voice campaign was opposed by several large Tasmanian Indigenous groups played a role in the proposal's defeat on the island.
"I think it did undermine the 'Yes' campaign's ability to speak with legitimacy on this.
"When you have Tasmanian Aboriginals saying that they don't support the proposal for one reason or another, that has an impact on the capacity to say that this is the right thing to do for Aboriginals."
But the no result wasn't a time a celebrate, he said.
"I think it's just a time now to reflect on what we've been through and to unite."
He said now was the time for those interested in helping Indigenous Australians to do something "meaningful, not tokenistic".
