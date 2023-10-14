What a new Hobart stadium precinct would look like has become a little clearer after plans have finally been released.
The Tasmanian Government called the Macquarie Point Urban Renewal project a once-in-a-generation infrastructure agenda.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the plan was to be an integrated, vibrant and exciting region for all Tasmanians to experience.
"The Precinct will be a place to share and celebrate our history, enjoy the foreshore, conduct business, and bring together visitors and the community alike," the Premier said.
The draft plan included a multipurpose stadium, Antarctic facilities, residential development, an Aboriginal culturally informed zone and a mixed-use zone.
It did not include an in-depth plan on the stadium nor mention its future use to host an AFL team.
More than 2000 submissions, 100 meetings with stakeholders and individuals, and input from experts were used to inform the draft proposal.
"The submission process shows that Tasmanians are passionate about the opportunities in front of us for this site and this plan is just a glimpse of what we will achieve at Mac Point," Mr Rockliff said.
He said the state government would table in parliament this week an order for the Project of State Significance process for a multipurpose stadium.
"Our government is absolutely focused on taking our state to new levels, and making it the best place to live, work and raise a family," the Premier said.
"We can only achieve this when we are bold and say yes to game-changing infrastructure projects and developments that create jobs and wealth for Tasmanian families."
The precinct is open to community feedback and the plan can be found at www.macpoint.com/precinctplan
What do you think of the Macquarie Point precinct plan? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.