Experienced Launceston tactician Lino Sciulli is set to take charge of his third statewide side after he was unveiled as the new coach of Launceston United.
Sciulli will lead the Birch Avenue outfit into their second season in NPL Tasmania having previously enjoyed successful stints at Northern Rangers and Launceston City where he is a life member.
Rumours of the appointment had been circulating for several weeks but United confirmed it on social media with Sciulli replacing Chilean Fernando Munoz who oversaw three seasons at the club.
A fireman by trade, Sciulli has enjoyed a long and successful career as both a player and coach in Tasmania.
He was awarded NPL coach of the year twice in his two stints at City, where he guided teams to top-four league finishes and strong cup performances.
Welcoming Sciulli, the club said: "With a proven record of consistency and building competitive teams at NPL level, we are thrilled to have a coach with Lino's experience and knowledge of Tasmanian football at the helm heading into the 2024 season and beyond."
It added: "The club wishes to thank outgoing NPL head coach Fernando Munoz for his three seasons in charge of our senior men's team, coaching the group this year in our maiden NPL season."
Munoz had also previously coached Northern Rangers and oversaw United's difficult maiden season in NPL Tasmania where they remained winless, picking up two late derby draws and losing their other 19 matches.
United will compete in both statewide competitions next season, having finished third in this year's Women's Super League under coach Nick Rawlinson, winning 11 of their 20 fixtures and reaching the statewide cup final.
The club has a hugely-successful junior set-up with the biggest numbers in the state and finished as champions in multiple junior divisions last season.
