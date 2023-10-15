Launceston Olympian Milly Clark finished second in Sunday's Melbourne Marathon.
The 34-year-old clocked a time of 2:41:27 - more than 14 minutes slower than her personal best - to finish six minutes behind the winner in an all-Australian podium.
Making her marathon debut, Victorian half-marathon champion Gemma Maini won in 2:35:25 with Canberra Marathon champ Cassie Little improving her personal best time to record 2:43:15 in third.
Australia's highest-placed finisher in the marathon at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and national steeplechase champion in 2012, Clark won the 2021 Melbourne Marathon when setting her PB of 2:26:59.
She also came third (1:15:47) in the Launceston Half-Marathon in June.
Reece Edwards won Sunday's men's Melbourne Marathon in 2:14:34 from fellow Aussie Ryan Gregson (2:14:54) whose wife Genevieve won the women's half-marathon in 1:10:07.
Tasmanian cyclist Will Eaves is successfully scaling the heights of Asia with his Continental team ARA Skip Capital.
Fresh from a successful return at the Tour de Kyushu in Japan, the Burnie 19-year-old has made an impressive start to the Trans-Himalaya Cycling Race in China.
Eaves claimed the young rider jersey after a huge effort on the 144-kilometre opening stage in Japan and backed it up the next day with what his team called "the ride of his career so far in extremely testing conditions" by finishing fourth over 107km.
Eighteenth place on the 129km final stage saw him claim third place overall and take the young riders' classification.
Eaves' team said his performance demonstrated "an incredible level of skill and determination".
A last minute call-up to the three-stage Trans-Himalayan UCI Tour saw the team head to China and Eaves continued his excellent form.
He finished fifth on the 130km opening stage from Nyingchi City to Gongbujiangda County to sit fourth on general classification, 23 seconds behind Russian leader Petr Rikunov.
Eaves contested national and continental road championships earlier this year and has since competed in The Netherlands, France, Italy and Belgium.
Another Tasmanian cyclist enjoying success in China is triple Commonwealth Games champion Georgia Baker.
Perth's 29-year-old two-time Olympian finished sixth overall in the Tour of Chongming Island having come second in the 109km first of three stages.
Riding for WorldTour team Jayco AlUla, Baker is next scheduled to race the Tour of Guangxi beginning on Tuesday.
A hectic season has already seen Baker completed major tours in Australia, UAE, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and The Netherlands.
Launceston's Euan Best was awarded Orienteering Australia's prestigious Silva Medal following the national championships in Western Australia.
The Silva Medal is awarded to the Australian orienteer who best performs relative to their age class in specified events.
The Esk Valley Club member won on countback having been one of six orienteers who attained maximum points from their best designated events.
Points were awarded in the three-day championships in Victoria, the long, middle and sprint distance championships in Perth and at the Asia Pacific Championships in Tasmania in January.
Best is still competing in the men's 16 class with the full list of those eligible for the award including much more experienced orienteers. Hobart Australopers' Cathy McComb (W50) also made the final list with 23 points.
Esk Valley's Chris Brown also had an outstanding carnival in WA.
Several Launceston swimmers were recorgnised in Swimming Tasmania's annual awards.
Champions of the year: freestyle: Abbie King (South Esk); breaststroke: Georgia Woods (LAC); backstroke: Abigail Evans (LAC); butterfly: Abbie King (SE), Blake Stretton (SE). Age champions, 17: Jessica Homan (LAC), Blake Stretton (SE); 16: Abigail Evans (LAC); 15: Taylor Brock (LAC); 14: Abbie King (SE); 12: Emmerson Lowry (SE); 11: Mila Huegill (SE), Zeke Richardson (SE)
