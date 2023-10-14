Tasmania and Australia votes no to a Voice to Parliament

Australians have rejected a Voice to Parliament for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
It is clear the No vote will obtain a majority in the nation.
Tasmania was the first state in which the result was clear.
There will not be a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
There will be no possibility of a double majority result.
The Australian Capital Territory did vote in favour of enshrining a Voice in the constitution.
A majority of voters nationally and a majority of voters in a majority of states must vote Yes for the referendum to pass.
