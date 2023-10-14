The Examinersport
Tasmania JackJumpers lose basketball thriller, top spot

By Ben Hann
October 14 2023 - 10:20pm
The Tasmania JackJumpers have suffered a one-point loss in an exhilarating clash with the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

