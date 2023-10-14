The Tasmania JackJumpers have suffered a one-point loss in an exhilarating clash with the South East Melbourne Phoenix.
Leading the NBL ladder, the JackJumpers entered John Cain Arena as favourites against their ninth-placed opponents, but strong performances from Gary Browne (20 points) and Mitch Creek (16) led the home side to their second win of the season.
The match was Jordon Crawford's best performance for Tasmania to date, with his 27 points (at 57 per cent from the field) and six assists leading the way.
Tasmania raced out to a lead as Milton Doyle scored the first five points of the contest. The three-point shot was an early favourite for the visitors, with the likes of captain Clint Steindl and Crawford contributing on multiple occasions.
Tasmania then extended their lead to nine points, but consecutive buckets from Craig Moller and former JackJumper Matt Kenyon meant the scores read 23-18 at the end of the first quarter. Two more made shots from Moller to start the second quarter sparked a good run from the Phoenix.
With empty offensive possessions mounting up for the JackJumpers, the Phoenix took the lead for the first time in the contest - much to the delight of the home crowd.
Browne extended the margin to four with a pull-up three that narrowly beat the shot-clock.
But a quick response came from Crawford and when fellow imports Doyle and Marcus Lee added to the JackJumpers' tally, the league-leaders had restored parity.
The first half finished 43-43, with Crawford (17) and Creek (11) the game's leading scorers.
The home side came out on fire as they piled on the first nine points of the third period, but consecutive threes from Anthony Drmic and Jack McVeigh brought the 10-point deficit back to four.
The Phoenix maintained their slender lead for the majority of the quarter as the JackJumpers continued to be wasteful with possession. With just over two minutes to play in the third, Tasmania had turned the ball over 13 times, compared to South East Melbourne's three.
With less than 30 seconds remaining, McVeigh nailed a catch-and-shoot three despite a hand in his face, as the deficit stayed at four heading into the final quarter.
After scoring just two points in the third, Crawford became the first player to reach 20 for the evening as his baseline jump-shot found the bottom of the net. He followed that with a pull-up shot from behind the arc as Tasmania retook the lead.
A slam-dunk and-one play from Majok Deng added yet more life to the visitors and when McVeigh nailed his third triple, a Phoenix timeout was called in an attempt to halt the JackJumpers' momentum.
McVeigh added a defensive highlight too, as he blocked a three-point attempt that could have seen the Phoenix back in front.
With scores 75 apiece, Doyle took it upon himself to give Tasmania the advantage. Having not scored since the first quarter, the American hit a turnaround jump-shot despite being fouled - he converted the resulting free-throw.
Missed shots from behind the arc, despite relatively little defence, hurt the JackJumpers as the Phoenix worked their way back level.
Creek and Browne continued to come up with big plays for the Phoenix as they put on eight-unanswered points to take an 83-78 lead.
Doyle again stepped up, this time hitting a triple with less than two minutes remaining.
South East Melbourne's 10th and 11th free-throws for the quarter added one point, before Crawford went converted from deep down the other end. Browne would not be outdone, ensuring the Phoenix held a two-point lead.
Following a Roth timeout with 36.5 seconds left, Doyle's floater from the top of the paint fell short. But after preventing a score from the Phoenix, Deng was asked to make two free-throws to take the game to overtime.
After converting the first, the South Sudanese representative was unable to drain the second as Tasmania fell a single point short.
