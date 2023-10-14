Launceston's Justin Nilon has finally broken through for his first national inclusion division one premiership following Tasmania's win against South Australia.
The 27-year-old captained the Devils in their grand final against South Australia which saw them claim the see-sawing contest 5.4 (34) to 5.0 (30).
The only remaining member of Tasmania's first inclusion nationals team in 2014, Nilon said he was thrilled with the character of this year's squad.
"I'm just immensely proud of the boys, it's not obviously every day that you win a premiership, but for it to be the first one, it was unreal," he said.
"With the young crop of players that we've got, I feel that they can continue what we've started hopefully and it's just amazing to be a part of everything.
"The boys did so well, I'm just so proud of all of them."
Having also lost to SA in their first match of the carnival, the Devils were made to dig deep at the main break of the decider, with their opposition coming in with all the momentum.
Having conceded all three goals in the second term, Nilon revealed what the message was as he tried to lift his side from a 16-point deficit.
"It was basically just what the motto had been all week, which was to put your nose over the pill," he said.
"We knew that we had the legs and the youth so it was just a matter of basically going back to basics and putting your head over the ball, because we knew that we could run over the top if we could stick with them."
He said he felt the group raise the tempo in the third quarter.
"Especially when the younger boys started to lift, everyone just started to lift and it was just an amazing amount of energy," he said.
While Nilon likely would have reiterated that point in regard to the fourth quarter, the skipper was "knocked out cold" when his head collided into an opponent's knee in the first minute.
"I don't remember much in the last quarter, but what I do remember is being a pest to the trainers, because I was obviously trying to get back on," he said, laughing.
"And they obviously had to do the protocols and they did that to the best of their ability, but that unfortunately meant that I'd play no further part."
Despite the big out, Tasmania would power past SA, with two-unanswered goals getting them across the line for a four-point victory.
With Nilon declaring it his last nationals, he said the squad was only likely to build from this point.
"We've got a very young squad and so it's only up from here, because since we've had the football academy we've come in leaps and bounds," he said.
"The carnival last year, we made division one for the first time ever, and then yesterday we won div one for the first time ever, so these results just prove that the academy is working."
