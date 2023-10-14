Evandale General Practice has started to offer medical abortion services for pregnancies under nine weeks, in an attempt to widen access for women in Northern Tasmania.
Dr Vasuki Annamalai, who owns the practice, said the decision to offer MTOP services (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) came after realising how hard it was for women to access MTOPs in the area.
While working in Launceston, Dr Annamalai had to refer women to other services and found that it could be hard to get appointments especially when women were close to the cut off mark for medical terminations which is nine weeks.
While abortion services are available at The Bubble, Family Planning Tasmania and the Women's Health Clinic, Dr Annamalai said she wasn't aware of other GPs offering the service.
"I just found that there was not enough services available."
Some women can also encounter barriers in cost, she said, and setting up the service in Evandale is an attempt to "fill the gap".
The reasons for accessing abortion "can be very complex" and women access medical terminations "when life is difficult", Dr Annamalai said.
They may have had a difficult pregnancy, medical complications, failed contraception, relationship breakdown, family violence or sexual assault.
"It could be various reasons and I think we need to give women the respect to decide what they would like to do with their bodies."
The MTOP service is provided over three appointments.
Patients first need to go through an ultrasound to find out how many weeks pregnant they are. The first appointment is also a counselling session, Dr Annamalai said.
At their second appointment, patients receive their prescribed medication and are taught how to properly use it and what symptoms to watch out for.
The third appointment is a follow up to ensure that the termination has happened and to check for complications.
Dr Annamalai said it was important to have easy and timely abortion services as well as accessible follow up services.
This could be the ability to contact a number if women are worried about complications and having a clinician on the other side to provide advice.
"The other thing is, of course, finding providers easily and booking in with them in a timely manner so that we don't pass that nine week mark," she said.
Her current roster has around 500 patients who come from St Marys, Campbell Town, Longford, Launceston, George Town, Ross and even Lulworth.
She said abortion services would be important for people from these regions especially as most termination services are all "in the middle of town".
Evandale is well placed and easily accessible from all directions, she said.
