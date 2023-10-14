Review: Terrapin brings magic to the Princess with 'Paper Escaper'

No one has ever seen a sad puppeteer, and how could they? It is a profession where your audience is always mystified, adults included.
It must feel wonderful to inspire wonder; to push a patron easily into a suspension of disbelief so great that they forget they're an adult. Puppets may just be puppets - it can be diminished to a skilful hand working in repetitive, rote movement to animate an object, a costume - but there's some hard-to-touch magic and mastery there.
Children often fall into joyfulness - it is one of their base emotions - while adults often forget how. Puppetry manages to level that playing field and string us along to unremitting happiness.
That may be a grandiose premise for puppetry, but audience members at Terrapin Puppet Theare's Launceston showing of The Paper Escaper will agree there was grandiosity on display.
The Hobart company's newest show arrived at the Earl Arts Centre on October 13 in a new production refit, having come off the back of a successful season at primary schools across the state where it was seen by roughly 15,000 students.
Performed by three puppeteers, Escaper is an exemplar for how outrageously fun theatre can be. For much of the audience, which was composed chiefly of young families and their children, the show will have been their first time at the Earl Arts Centre.
They could not have asked for a better introduction to theatre.
Written by Gita Bezard, Escaper follows a paper puppet - an immense technical achievement in itself - named Benny, as he escapes from his (literally) crushing life in a pop-up book.
Running from his disillusioned illustrator, who wants to keep him within his clutches, Benny finds new friendship and liberation in a tale which is the perfect passenger for puppetry as a vehicle for storytelling.
An entirely non-verbal performance, the story requires simplicity so as to be understood - and it certainly is. Children cheer and laugh and gasp, and they're forever enthralled by the marvellous design, adroit movement and stylish set.
These are the show's strongest qualities, as well as sound and direction, which grant a steam-train-like precision and pace.
There is always something happening; there is always something beautiful to look at. And it is all contributory to the magic.
