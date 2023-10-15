As Tasmanians queued to cast their votes in the Voice referendum, another indigenous community commemorated its independence from Great Britain with a celebration of culture, tradition and identity.
Launceston's Fijian community, many of whom have arrived as workers under the PALM scheme, gathered at Launceston Rugby Club for an afternoon of singing, dancing and feasting to mark the 53rd anniversary of Fiji becoming an independent nation.
The event was organised by Fijian workers from JBS Longford, some of whom were celebrating their first Independence Day away from home.
JBS staff member Kalesita Tabuadrau said the event was about gathering together for a remembrance and marking Fiji standing "on its own".
Fiji gained its independence from Britain in 1970 and the day marks the country's freedom struggle and rich heritage.
JBS staff member Savenaca Seniloli, who gave the opening speech, said the day "holds great significance as we honour the sacrifice of our forefathers who fought for our freedom".
Ms Tabuadrau said the community are celebrating exactly as they would at home with feasting, gathering, and dancing.
Following a prayer and singing, the event held a traditional kava ceremony which shows "our culture and where we come from", she said.
Kava ceremonies are held at every occasion, she said.
Kava is a root that's used to create a drink for rituals and ceremonies among the Pacific Islands.
Another important cultural tradition that Fijian community shared was the lovo which are meats roasted in an underground oven.
JBS staff member Walusio Waiseae the Fijian community would be marking the occasion around the world and would be celebrating their own unique Fijian culture.
One of the best things about Fijian culture is their love for rugby, Mr Waiseae said, who was quite pleased with Fiji's recent victory over Australia at this year's Rugby World Cup.
"Most of our boys [are] playing in the Launceston Rugby Club and they went up to the final, they managed to win the Tasmanian Rugby Championship," he said.
"Some of our boys were chosen to represent the Tasmanian rugby club in the championship back in the mainland."
Rugby is "part and parcel" of their lives and culture, Mr Waiseae said.
Mr Waiseae, who's been in the state for eight months, said the Fijian community liked Tasmania but were still getting used to the cold weather.
"Overall, we found Tasmania, it's a good place and we learned a lot especially for our work compared back at home in Fiji."
