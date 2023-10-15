The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Workers from JBS Longford celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Fiji's independence

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
October 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Tasmanians queued to cast their votes in the Voice referendum, another indigenous community commemorated its independence from Great Britain with a celebration of culture, tradition and identity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.