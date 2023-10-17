With his family, friends and physio cheering at the finish line, Newstead Athletics' George van Dijk set off on a pursuit 21 years in the making.
The Cressy para athlete became the first Northern Tasmanian frame runner in track and field competition on Saturday and just the second in the state.
His first formal race, a 60-metre sprint at the St Leonards track, was the accumulation of years of hard work.
It was an experience that fulfilled his dream to go fast and gave him positive energy.
George, who walks with the aid of a walking frame, was born with cerebral palsy and has autism and vision impairment.
With the help of his team and a new custom-fitted, three-wheeled frame from Denmark he achieved his lifelong goal.
"I've been wanting to do it for 21 years," he said.
"The thing that motivated me was I got invited to a (ABC Trailblazers) summit in Canberra this year, and I met a fellow frame runner (Queensland's Amy Tobin) who gave me some inspiration," he said.
"There's an organisation called Now I Can Run which is setting up bases all around the country and I want to try and extend that."
Now I Can Run, an Australian organisation Tobin started, aims to empower individuals with mobility impairments through race running, promoting inclusivity, physical fitness, employment and personal achievement.
George's other passion drama had taken him to the ABC summit.
George had been training for eight months with his coach Shane McClenaghan but his hard work started much earlier.
The para athlete has worked with physiotherapist Dan Justice for the past decade.
They first met when Justice worked at St Giles and continue to meet-up weekly.
Justice said George got a taste for frame-running at a Tassie come-and-try day.
"He just took to it straight away, he was super excited and just loved the freedom," he said.
It kick-started a process of getting a frame from Denmark.
"It's quite an expensive piece of kit ... we needed to get funding through the NDIS which we're extremely grateful and lucky to have been able to do that," Justice said.
"So George has got the ability to be able to now race with his peers and really give it a good crack."
Justice praised Newstead Athletics for jumping on board.
"This is brand new ground, Shane has never trained a frame runner before, there's been no coaching at all for someone like George," he said.
"So they've all learnt from the start and done an absolutely cracking job to get George this far."
Shane and George have bonded over their mutual love of the Hawthorn Football Club and their sense of humour.
As George's father Terry pointed out, his son has loved sport and been competitive from a young age.
The youngest of four siblings also plays tenpin bowling at Launceston Lanes once a week.
Shane said it had been a big learning curve finding out what George, who has also been supported by ParaQuad Tasmania, was capable of achieving.
"George always rocks up with a really positive attitude, he's always smiling. I'm thankful for Dan for sending him our way because it's been really rewarding," he said.
"I've learned a lot about how far we can go and how long it takes to wear him out. We've got an understanding. He will just roll his eyes and that means 'no I'm cooked now' and he's had enough," he added with a laugh.
Finding an appropriate pair of running shoes was another challenge the team overcame.
George wore cricket shoes before the club came across a pair of mesh middle-distance spikes with good heel support.
"George is appreciating they are a lot lighter," Shane said.
"The early transition from the cricket shoes is good because that's built him up."
George's mum Gillian highlighted what frame-running had done for her son.
"He's vision-impaired so normally he uses a walking frame. He doesn't have the ability to be very independent or go very fast," she said.
"He feels pretty excited to be able to go really, really fast in an environment where he won't crash into something."
Newstead Athletics vice-president Susan McClenaghan said George was unable to be classified until Athletics Australia had assessors educated sufficiently for frame-running.
"World athletics are in the process of reclassifying all the para athletes and so the people within Australia that classify them have had to be educated," she said.
"What I received from Athletics Tasmania the other day was the first opportunity at this stage looks like being just before the Australian championships in Adelaide, if we get George there."
Going to those titles would be a step towards his next big dream, competing at the 2032 Paralympics in Brisbane.
Otherwise, George would just love to have other frame runners to compete against.
According to Susan, the only other current Tasmanian frame runner is Hobart's Izzy King.
