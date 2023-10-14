'Resounding No': How Tassie voted in the 1999 Republic referendum

As Australians head to voting booths to have their say on whether our constitution will include an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, we've trawled The Examiner archives to see what Tasmanians said about the push to break with the monarchy and transform Australia into a Republic.
"2 out of 3 Northern Tasmanians vote to kill republic proposal," the front page on November 7, 1999 read.
This was accompanied by a photo from veteran The Examiner photographer Paul Scambler who snapped people casting their votes under the watchful eye of Queen's Elizabeth's portrait in Legana Memorial Hall.
Chief political reporter Barry Prismall wrote that Tasmanians played a "pivotal role" in smashing hopes for a Republic with the result leading to a "resounding no vote".
"For the yes campaign to have a chance, the republicans needed Tasmania, and here the yes vote for a republic received only 40.16 per cent of the vote against a no vote of 59.84 per cent," Mr Prismall wrote.
The only electorate where yes campaign got a majority was in Denison, which voted 53.47 per cent in favour of the Republic.
"Some voters were rejecting a move to a republic altogether; others for our national head of state to be chosen through Parliament," Mr Prismall reported.
He also noted Tasmanians have now voted 33 times against referendum proposals out the total 43 referendums held to date.
Our reporter in Canberra observed that it was voters in regional Australia and outer metropolitan suburbs which spurned the change.
Reporters spoke to voters on the street about how they were planning to vote.
One Mowbray woman said she was voting yes "because it's time for a change".
"Our system of government is good but it could be better if we had an Australian head of state," she said.
READ MORE: Former AFL star locked in to coach NTFA club
An East Launceston resident said she was voting no because "the guidelines are too unclear as to how the power will be distributed".
Others also echoed reservations about how the president would be chosen.
A St Leonards woman said she was voting No because she wanted to choose the president.
A Legana resident said he wanted to have a say in picking the president.
"I think we should all have a say. This model gives the Prime Minister too much power," he said.
Another said that the yes campaign was not providing "enough information on how things will change".
A 19 year old Devonport woman said there wasn't anything wrong with the current system.
"It doesn't need to be changed and it will cost too much anyway."
Reporter Ella Kennedy wrote about monarchists celebrating the defeated referendum by cracking open the champagne and sherry and toasting the mother country.
"God save the Queen and God save Australia, because nothing will save the republicans," one enthusiastic monarchist was reported saying.
One small downpager reported about a curious young Brisbane woman who turned up vote wearing nothing but the Australian flag.
The Examiner also reported that Tasmanian politicians had "mixed views" on whether the republic had any future in Australia.
Former Tasmanian premier Jim Bacon who supported the Republic said differences between those who supported the Republic over the proposed model had had a "damaging effect."
"If in future there is to be another referendum on this issue, they will need to sort out their differences and agree on a model to be put to the Australian people," he said at the time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.