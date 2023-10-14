There is something special about a festival.
Collectively, we embrace these occasions across Tasmania with gusto, taking advantage of our culinary and wine expertise and showcasing it to the world from our own backyard.
Most of all, festivals remain a treasured opportunity to band together and enjoy the company of friends and family and acquaintances and visitors alike.
And when you add music to the mix a festival becomes a celebration.
To that end, there was a music festival on Friday October 6, 2023 called Supernova which was held in the Israeli rural area known as Re'im.
Re'im, in southern Israel close to the Gaza Strip, meaning 'friends' was named in 1949 after the Jewish who were killed in the Arab Israeli War of 1948 following the end of the British Mandate for Palestine, beginning after the First World War, and concluding with the transfer of "issues" to the United Nations more than 30 years later.
The British Mandate was a result of the Balfour Declaration (1917) whereby an area was planned for Jewish People to live alongside Arabs in Palestine.
The area creating a home for the Jewish people was ill-defined with a series of letters exchanged between the British Government and Arab leader Hussein bin Ali al-Hashimi during 1915 and 1916 attempting to determine the boundaries.
Furthermore, at that time, the region was part of the Ottoman Empire (Turkey).
About 60,000 Jews from Germany would move to Palestine during the 1930s as Adolf Hitler rose to power.
Nine thousand Jews also arrived in Australia prior to World War II partly addressing Germany's horrendously described "Jewish problem".
By 1948, with up to 140,000 survivors of the holocaust entering Israel, the British left and fighting immediately broke out between the indigenous Arabs and the newly independent Israeli State.
Around the same time, Australia would welcome about 31,000 Jewish survivors of the German genocide.
And from that point on, the fighting including wars, terrorism, death, and destruction has continued.
The Palestinians, the indigenous Arabs, want their territory back and to be able to move freely outside of Gaza and the Israelis wish to maintain control of contested areas to ensure they keep the rise and influence of Hamas in check.
Jews and Muslim Arabs forced together and told to live in harmony by the West.
It's a familiar story - one side cries terrorism and the other retorts with apartheid.
However, without significant diplomatic intervention and cease-fire, it is a no-win situation with the innocent suffering and dying in their hundreds and thousands on both sides.
To complicate matters further, the Israelis are backed by the US and her allies and the Palestinians by Iran and her allies.
The Supernova Music Festival, bringing together artists and fans of electronic dance music, was scheduled to be held over the weekend of October 6 with French DJ Aladin, German psy-trance act Protonica, UK DJ Man With No Name headlining the event.
In 2024 the festival will be held in Buenos Aires, Paris, Dubai, and New York.
The website describes what fans can expect to enjoy:
"We are a new, fresh and banging festival.
"Musical diversity is rooted in our DNA. This is why we have not only selected the most exciting new artists possible, we have also lots of special surprises for you in store.
"Expect lots of dancing, confetti, and goosebumps!" the website optimistically exclaims.
In Re'im, on Friday 6 October 2023, this description was as far from the reality of what happened to innocent festival goers as humanly possible.
Hamas was listed as a terrorist organisation under the Criminal Code by the Australian Federal Government in March 2022.
Yet Palestinians around the world have described the behaviour of Hamas as resistance and freedom fighting.
It is impossible to make that case with brutal acts targeting innocent civilians at a music festival amounting to terrorism and not considered an act of war.
Arriving at remote festival grounds on motorised paragliders and trucks and motorcycles with AK47 assault rifles to kill, maim, rape, and kidnap is terrorism.
But so is cutting off food and water and electricity to the innocent civilians of Gaza, which is also defined as a war crime.
Israel's decision to cut off humanitarian aid by placing the Gaza Strip under siege is unconscionable and, as a result, there must be international pressure to reverse this decision.
Across Australia, many states have or are in the process of banning Nazi propaganda.
Nonetheless, when pro-Palestinian protestors march through Sydney shouting "gas the Jews" and "f*** the Jews" after what any reasonable person would describe as a terrorist act is despicable.
And although Palestinian supporters may have campaigned for years, the attention drawn to their cause through condoning terrorism is alarming.
Israel is far from innocent when considering the role they have played in the management of the Hamas controlled Gaza Strip including the treatment of indigenous Palestinians; however, to condone terrorism in any form, particularly brutal attacks on innocent civilians, by protesting on the streets of a democratic and free Australia is impossible to accept.
Festivals symbolise peace and harmony, but all we can wish for is humanity.
