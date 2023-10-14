Greater Northern Raiders men fell to their second loss of the season as North Hobart prevailed by five wickets.
On a rain-affected Saturday of one-day action in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League, Raiders won the toss and bowled at Riverside's Windsor Park.
After being bowled out for 180, the Demons cantered to victory in the 35th over.
Raiders coach Alistair Taylor said Sam O'Mahony, Joe Griffin and Miles Barnard led the way with contributions in the 30s as the top-order again failed to fire.
Playing on his home deck, Blues quick Aidan O'Connor took two wickets in the first two overs of the reply to have the Raiders in the hunt before Alex Pyecroft and Iain Carlisle both reached the 60s not out to see the visitors home comfortably.
Taylor said there were plenty of lessons from a contest similar to the previous week's agonising one-run loss to University.
"We learned that we cannot be 4-30 again like we were last week," he said.
"The top order failed again and it's always going to make it difficult to get anything out of the game when that happens."
Asked how the team can address this, Taylor said: "It's just about getting back on top of things in the nets and applying ourselves well at training although I thought we did that this week.
"They are allowed to bowl good balls but we need to be better with the bat.
"There were a couple of softer dismissals in awkward situations this week which is disappointing and something we will have to look at."
Raiders switch to two-day action next weekend with their first Hobart trip of the season to University. Westbury's Dan Murfet will come into the selection equation and is likely to be among a handful of changes to the one-day side.
In the grand final rematch, University narrowly defeated Lindisfarne by the Duckworth-Lewis System at Lindisfarne Oval.
With both teams coming off tight round-one victories, Lindisfarne posted 6-130 led by captain Mac Wright (47 off 28), Luke Quinlan (32 not out), Will Sanders (18) and Tom McGann (17) as Andrew Kealy (4-29) took most of the wickets while captain Param Uppal assisted with 2-27.
Posting 4-127 off 18 overs was enough to get University home, Uppal top scoring with 51 as Nicholas Grubb made 26 and Zac Phair 20 not out. James Bourke (2-29) took half the wickets.
The Lions were boosted by the inclusion of Tigers and Hurricanes spinner Paddy Dooley (0-19 plus two catches and 13 runs) while Lindisfarne were without last week's captain, George Town spinner Jarrod Freeman.
Kingborough versus South Hobart Sandy Bay at Kingston's Twin Ovals was rained off while Clarence, Glenorchy and New Town had the bye.
Fresh from two brutal victories over New Town last weekend, Raiders women will be hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the season in two T20s against North Hobart at the TCA Ground on Sunday.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.