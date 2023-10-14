The proposed hotel development on Cimitiere Street is a spectacular piece of architecture.
The facade design appears as a collection of smaller buildings which reduces visual impact, while maintaining a generous setback from the street frontage.
A much-needed improvement over the current use as a graffiti-magnet car park with roofing iron for windows, the development will help activate this corner of the city.
Adding 179 hotel rooms to the pool of accommodation in the city should also put pressure on the sector.
With a bit of luck the business case for residential short-stay properties will become untenable, seeing them returned to the long-term rental market.
It has the full support of this rate payer!
I WOULD urge the editor to republish an article from the Autumn 2021 edition of the Northern Explorer and penned by Marion Sargent of the Launceston Historical Society.
Not only does it show that the problems of silting have been around since before European settlement but that in the 1800s they tried many of today's suggested solutions and failed.
Another point that is also obvious is that the Trevallyn Dam has not added to the problem because the whole of the South Esk flow then travelled through the gorge and the problem still existed.
It also states that when silt was dredged out and taken downstream for dumping it all returned via the tidal system.
I despair at the narrow mindedness and the unwillingness of today's complainants to not look at the history and thereby understand that all of these dithering round the edges schemes will not fix the problem.
Total removal is the only way and this will cost an absolute fortune!
PRESUMABLY the main reason Premier Rockliff is delaying an election is because he is waiting for the all clear from the new AFL CEO to ensure it fits in with the AFL roster.
IT WOULD appear Palestine has a total disregard for its citizens.
Its rulers knew damn well that Israel would strike back massively for the murder and kidnapping of their citizens.
Palestine has spent months planning the attack and were well aware of the consequences to their own people.
How Palestinians in Australia can salute this is beyond me. I hoped that when coming to our great country all other immigrants would leave their problems behind and be Australians. How naive can one be?
THE Palestinians around the world, including Australia, need to be ashamed of themselves celebrating the terrorist organisation Hamas invasion of Israel. I am sure there is no-one in Palestine, especially Gaza, who would be celebrating the response by Israel of this criminal action by Hamas.
While there is a Palestinian government, Hamas controls that country and have decided to declare war on Israel without political consultation with the puppet government.
It is on Hamas' head what happens to Palestine now, they have brought this war onto their country and should be to blame.
They knew what the consequence would be and gave no thought to the civilians caught up in this war, on both sides. Put aside the decades long political and antagonistic stances between Israel and Palestine, the only ones who will really suffer are the Palestinians because of what Hamas has done.
A very big thank you to the young driver and separately, a policeman, who thoughtfully enquired to my medical welfare whilst exhausted and asleep in my parked car listening to the radio broadcast of the JackJumpers v Perth Wildcats game!
