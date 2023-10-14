The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Launceston warehouse's hotel conversion 'spectacular'

By Letters to the Editor
October 14 2023 - 10:15pm
HOTEL PROPOSAL 'SPECTACULAR'

A new designs for a smaller, shorter building. Picture by SCANLAN Architects
The proposed hotel development on Cimitiere Street is a spectacular piece of architecture.

