Weekly wrap: Taking a stance on issues of importance to our readers

Our newsroom is unified on the fact that whilst our reporting must always be fair and balanced, we should be able to take a stand on issues in our community.
We've taken a stance on the Voice, but we have also taken a stance on other issues.
Nick Clark reported on the Supreme Court backlog this week. Nick wrote a series of stories covering all the perspectives. It was fair and balanced, but by writing about an issue that not many readers would know about, The Examiner has taken a stand. That's our job.
We also took a stand when the St Marys community lost their only doctor due to a contract dispute with the state government. Matt Maloney wrote this week that Health Minister Guy Barnett has found a solution. Ochre Health will establish a permanent general practice in St Marys. A good news story indeed.
Hamish Geale told us this week that Northern Tasmanian workers who have battled insecure hours and unjust paying conditions have called for the swift implementation of a bill to amend the Fair Work Act significantly. Let's hope they are successful.
Launceston looks a little smaller at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery. Duncan Bailey tells us why. It is a wonderful yarn, and if you can, pop into QVMAG and have a look.
I'll leave you with this cartoon from the wonderfully talented David Pope. As usual he sums things up perfectly.
