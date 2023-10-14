Drought resilience grants available to North East Tasmanian communities

Grants of up to $20,000 are available for a number of Northern Tasmanian communities to enhance local drought preparedness.
Supported by the Federal government's Future Drought Fund, the Small Networks Grants can fund simple, one-off initiatives to strengthen community networks and capabilities in 35 agriculture-dependent regions.
In Tasmania's North East, they are open to community groups in Launceston, George Town and West Tamar.
Senior program manager Richard Meredith said it was no surprise Australia was a drought affected country.
"We also know that when people go through drought, there's a lot of challenges and quite a considerable amount of suffering," Mr Meredith said.
He said the grants were designed to enable grassroots community organisations to propose projects that will bring the community together around drought preparedness.
"Those projects are not limited to simply being information projects; some of them that we're seeing come through have a social connectedness component to them," he said.
"They may decide to run a field day or a conference; we've got some interest in First Nations people working with communities to understand better how traditional burning has been used in the past to manage drought."
Tasmanian based not for profit RANT Arts received the Close Up: Drought Preparedness grant from FRRR this year, and planned to create a series of educational videos in the Latrobe and Meander Valley regions, as well as the North West.
Pathways program manager Karen Revie said young people would have the chance to create content that informed their community.
"Each video will have a key drought resilience message, and those messages will be developed in partnership with industry experts," Ms Revie said.
"These young people will become advocates for their own region environment, which I really like."
Applications are open now and close November 14, with successful applicants announced in March 2024.
