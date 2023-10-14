The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Demand for GroWaverly continues to grow three years on

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEO of GroWaverly Deborah Ballenden, volunteer Rebecca Robins and Tasmania Fire Service firefighter Monique Broadby at the GroWaverly food stalls in Waverly. Picture by Craig George.
CEO of GroWaverly Deborah Ballenden, volunteer Rebecca Robins and Tasmania Fire Service firefighter Monique Broadby at the GroWaverly food stalls in Waverly. Picture by Craig George.

Not many professional chefs have cooked 60 meals all at once, nor finished cooking them in a two hour timeframe, but Rebecca Robins has.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.