Demand for GroWaverly continues to grow three years on

Not many professional chefs have cooked 60 meals all at once, nor finished cooking them in a two hour timeframe, but Rebecca Robins has.
To make sure the community co-op GroWaverly - which offers food relief to families in what is one of Launceston's poorest suburbs - had enough food to relieve with on Friday, October 13, Ms Robins, her mother and another volunteer cooked fervently "to help out" their often struggling community.
"I started volunteering because I actually first came [to GroWaverly] initially for help," Ms Robins said.
"I was struggling a fair bit, and now I'm back on my feet, I want to give back as well."
Operating as three take-as-much-as-you-need-style stalls on Renfern street - filled with bread, fruit, vegetables and even frozen meals - the volunteer-run food bank has been its most pivotal since it opened in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a time of increased demand from cost-of-living pressures, some of its volunteers are working up to 70-hour weeks, according to GroWaverly's volunteer chief executive officer Deborah Ballenden.
"It's more than a full time job," Ms Ballenden said.
But the effort is worth it, according to Ms Ballenden and other volunteers like Ms Robins, who on Friday organised a community outreach event alongside Tasmanian Fire Service firefighters.
Children woke up early to see the fire truck pull up outside Ms Ballenden's house on Renfern street, where GroWaverly's food stalls permanently stand, and parents dropped in for their shopping needs.
Some stopped by for an opportunity to chat, or be grateful to the firefighters and volunteers, while others were content to take their food and move on - but the number of those dropping by was hardly greater than usual.
Almost all 60 of the frozen, home cooked meals Ms Robins cooked were gone by 10:30am that morning.
"These food stalls will always be empty come the end of the afternoon,"said Phil McLoud, GroWaverly's volunteer chairman.
"But that's how we want it; we want more people to come along if they're feeling the cost of living squeeze."
The firefighters were invited to help hand out food and encourage families with younger children to drop by and chat, potentially encouraging volunteers for both GroWaverly and the local fire department and enticing families who might be embarrassed about asking for help.
"This gives us visibility, as well as a chance to educate on fire practices," firefighter Monique Broadby said.
"It lets people know we're in the community - I mean, our first officer can see GroWaverly from his house; he lives two doors down."
GroWaverly - which was started in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic by founder Danielle Watkins, who stepped away in 2021 - has often been seen as a "ray of light" for its community; but the light is currently only shining on Waverly.
"I wish there were more people doing this elsewhere; I've had people coming to me and asking how it's done, but it's too difficult for them," Ms Ballenden said.
"The need for help isn't just here in Waverly. But we're still here and we want people who haven't been coming since COVID to come back.
"We can help you."
