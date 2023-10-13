'Sleeping with my missus' jibe ends up in alcohol-fuelled pub assault

A Targa man who reacted aggressively when a man accused him of "sleeping with my missus" will spend at least two months in jail, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Gary David Millwood, 26, pleaded guilty to a count of common assault at the Commercial Hotel on November 27 2022.
The court heard the offence occurred just months after Millwood had completed a sentence for a similar alcohol-fuelled assault in a public place.
In 2021 and 2022 Millwood spent ten months in home detention after breaking a man's jaw with a strike from behind at 4.43 am on January 15 2021.
Justice Robert Pearce said the assault warranted a jail term but for several reasons he decided on the home detention order.
In the latest case police prosecutor Yoav Sered said Millwood was standing facing a man when talk about an ex-partner came up.
He told police the complainant said to him: "I know you've been cheating on your girlfriend because you slept with my missus."
Mr Sered said Millwood swung two punches at the man striking him to the face and causing him to drop to the floor.
He struck him a further 13 times as the man covered his head with his arms.
Magistrate Ken Stanton watched high quality CCTV footage of the fight.
Mr Sered said the complainant walked out of the hotel but later lost consciousness and vomited.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said Millwood had held down jobs in a shearing shed, sawmill, as a welder and a bricklayer.
He said that Millwood was minding his own business when the complainant approached him.
"He told him to piss off and he was talking about a subject he did not want to talk about," Mr Tucker said.
"I will not say it was provocation but he talked about relationships and accused him of cheating which caused Mr Millwood's behaviour, not to say that it justified it.
"His reaction was inappropriate."
"He could have just walked away," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Tucker said Mr Millwood did not know the complainant but he was known to his friends.
He submitted that it was the complainant's intoxication which caused him to lose consciousness rather than the blows.
He said it was probably a controversial submission but he sought a wholly suspended sentence which would allow Millwood to be the master of his own destiny.
In sentencing Mr Stanton said he would not sentence on the basis that the assault caused the complainant's loss of consciousness.
He said the two initial blows were strong and forceful with a full swing.
He said that the home detention order had clearly not deterred Millwood.
"It is clear in my view given the seriousness of the assault and the prior conviction that a sentence of imprisonment is required," he said.
He sentenced him to four months jail but suspended two months for two years on the condition that he commit no similar offence for two years.
