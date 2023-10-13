The Examiner
Gary Millwood's second serious assault came months after similar offence

'Sleeping with my missus' jibe ends up in alcohol-fuelled pub assault
A Targa man who reacted aggressively when a man accused him of "sleeping with my missus" will spend at least two months in jail, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

