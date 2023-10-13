Voice is not risky at all

BASED on my experience at a 'community conversation' with Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, my advice to Australians who were going to vote Yes and are now undecided is to fact check the inconsistencies in the No campaign before making a final decision. For example:
It's risky and there is no issue beyond its reach.
The referendum information makes it clear that it is an advisory body and only on matters affecting the indigenous community. There is no obligation on the government to accept or act on that advice. So how is this risky?
There are no details.
Our constitution does not provide any detail on how parliament should operate. It makes no mention of a Prime Minister or Cabinet. The details are legislated by parliament. Shouldn't we trust our parliamentary representatives to do the same for the Voice?
It risks legal challenges and delays.
There is no 'litigation proof' legislation. All legislation on the statute books is subject to litigation. What makes the Voice legislation riskier?
It will be permanent.
This is patently untrue. Section 127 of the Constitution was cancelled after the 1967 referendum. So too can the Voice if it meets the criteria for change.
It will divide us.
People vote differently on some issues without animosity and forget those differences on other matters. So why would the Voice divide us?
All the Voice does is restore some dignity and respect to a dispossessed people by guaranteeing in the constitution that the indigenous voice will be heard.
Prabha Kutty
YOUR correspondent, by jumping up and down and wildly scattering epithets left and right the likes of "Nazi, Trumpist, disinformation and social media vitriol", lays a flimsy smoke screen argument to categorise No supporters in his excessive rant, The Examiner, (September 30).
It was nothing but a pathetic way to say "Look over there" when figures released on Page 13. Thursday 14 September in this masthead reveal indisputably the lost cause of YES - the opinion overwhelmingly backed by a revealing survey of 8638 persons by the 14 daily newspapers of the ACM stable.
Statistics showed a huge increase in NO support compared to a similar survey conducted earlier in June.
To refresh memories, NO support ranged from 80% in Dubbo, central west NSW to 49% in Canberra, which was still 2 points clear of those advocating a handover of greater constitutional power and almost limitless financial increases to persons squarely responsible for the current unsatisfactory situation.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
ALAS Australians advancing fair feels more a myth than a reality.
Twice in recent times I have felt ashamed of being Australian. The feeling of hollowness within my being is back again.
Previously the treatment of asylum seekers who were treated as criminals and the political force that supported the cruel policies locking good people up on Nauru and Manus Island and labelling them as the other was a reason for being ashamed.
Now the inability for people to ignore the nonsense and political "No" messaging for the voice again makes me feel ashamed.
If not now, then when can we be mature and afford basic human rights to First Nations people? So much to gain for all of us to accept the steps for truth telling and treaty needing to start with the inclusion of our lands first people in the constitution through the voice. Everyone who doesn't believe in a Yes vote needs to reflect on Aboriginal rights being human rights and to reflect on a failed referendum being a slight on the anthems words "in history's page at every stage advance Australia fair".
Rocelyn Ives, West Launceston
THE campaign for the referendum started as a positive and unifying opportunity to support a request by Indigenous Australians to be recognised in the constitution as the first people of this land. They ask for a permanent body though which they can have a say in how we give them a "fair go". This simple request, which has been denied for so long, has been used as a political tool to divide us and wedge the government. This is not something that has been dreamed up by the Albanese government. Indigenous and non-indigenous people have been working on this since the days of the Howard government and they have come up with a request that is summarised in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
I can't help but compare the No crusade to the presidential campaigns in America. These are based on fear, racism, lies and innuendos. I suspect there is a connection. I am saddened to see polling that shows my generation, the older one that has benefited most from the wealth and prosperity of our land, appears to be the strongest against fairness and equality for those who have not been so privileged.
We are better than this. We have shown that in hard times we are generous and care for others. I plead with those who are yet to make up their mind to talk to people who support a Yes vote, read, go online and search more widely. If you Don't Know - Find Out. The addition to the constitution won't affect the rest of us materially but passing the referendum will increase our self-respect, confirm the great Aussi tradition of a "fair go" and enhance our international reputation as a fair and equitable nation.
Lois Hoffmann, Invermay
CAN someone tell me why our PM is so keen for the Voice? Something isn't right here. So, we get the Voice, then the Voice for female first nations people, then another voice for the males, then one for the female gay people, another for the male gay people, and on and on we go, where it all ends, nobody knows.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
