The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Voice to Parliament is not risky at all

October 14 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voice is not risky at all
Voice is not risky at all

BASED on my experience at a 'community conversation' with Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, my advice to Australians who were going to vote Yes and are now undecided is to fact check the inconsistencies in the No campaign before making a final decision. For example:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.