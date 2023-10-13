Voice is not risky at all

THE campaign for the referendum started as a positive and unifying opportunity to support a request by Indigenous Australians to be recognised in the constitution as the first people of this land. They ask for a permanent body though which they can have a say in how we give them a "fair go". This simple request, which has been denied for so long, has been used as a political tool to divide us and wedge the government. This is not something that has been dreamed up by the Albanese government. Indigenous and non-indigenous people have been working on this since the days of the Howard government and they have come up with a request that is summarised in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.