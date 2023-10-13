An environmentalist released after three months in prison for chaining herself to mining and timber harvesting equipment has been given a hero's welcome back in a ceremony outside parliament on Friday.
Veterinarian Dr Colette Harmsen in July pleaded guilty to multiple trespass charges in the Hobart Magistrates Court, in relation to protests between 2021 and 2023 with the Bob Brown Foundation at the sites of West Coast mining companies MMG and Venture Minerals, as well as a logging site.
At the time, she was already under a suspended jail sentence of three months for offences relating to earlier protests.
"We shouldn't have to do time for standing up and demanding a safer planet, for demanding a clean and healthy environment to live in," she said in an address to supporters on parliament steps.
"The government and the judicial system keeps thumbing their nose at the state of the environment and unfolding climate emergency, behaving as though they don't have to do anything about it.
"It's time we held them accountable for their environmentally destructive decisions."
A spokeswoman for MMG declined to comment on Dr Harnsen's release, or about the continued protests at the site of its proposed tailings dam.
The Bob Brown Foundation claims the proposed dam would have a negative impact on the habitat of the Tasmanian masked owl, but the company has indicated that the Rosebery mine would have to close soon if the project was cancelled, threatening hundreds of jobs.
But Ray Mostogl, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council, said protests and intimidation by environmentalists cost businesses money, threatens jobs and and negatively impact workers psychologically.
"Financing a project and realising a cash return from sales provides a finite window for a business to start," he said.
"Disrupting and interfering is often a deliberate ploy to run the developer out of money, whether it be in physical workplace protests or via highly improbable legal challenges."
BBF challenged the legality of the tailings dam, but was defeated in a Supreme Court decision in April. It has since appealed that decision to the Full Bench.
In his speech, former Senator Bob Brown said criticised the government for new laws that he claimed were "locking up citizens for having a point of view and carrying out peaceful protests."
"What a democracy ... it should have been those that want to destroy the natural heritage of this island that get locked up.
"After all, they are the criminals under the laws of nature."
Dr Harmsen said: "We don't need to flood the prisons with peaceful environmental protesters to encourage positive change."
Mr Mostogl said environmental protests can also damage Tasmania's business reputation, threaten future investments by companies and hit growth and jobs.
"Investors want to invest in secure and low sovereign-risk developments," he said.
"Tasmania already has much disadvantage to overcome - distance to market, freight costs, scale.
"So when a very small minority of people seek to impose their rules, this creates doubt for investors."
He said protestors should have the right to voice their opinions.
But when they overstep their role, they move the battle of ideas to a "battle of obstruction", he said.
A failed mining project was a loss that all Tasmanians suffer, Mr Mostogl said.
"Is it right for an unelected group to have this influence?"
