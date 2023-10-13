Launceston's award winning food festival NORTH launched on Friday, serving up a smorgasbord of events sure to delight your taste buds.
Now in its third year, the festival from Launceston Central is showcasing over 60 Launceston businesses.
Launceston Central executive officer Amanda McEvoy said bringing venues together in one space allowed them to get creative.
"It's about bringing everyone together who are foodies and who love our region," Ms McEvoy said.
"They can support different venues and feel like they're part of the festival at the same time."
She said the festival offered something different each year, and had a focus of making sure it remained innovative in the coming years.
"Now that venues understand what the festival is, and they know what the advantages are to being part of it, they can now spend a bit of time thinking about new concepts they want to try out," she said.
"It's really enabling them to use it as a trial and a test area for ideas, and new ways to do different dinners, or working with producers and getting people to come in and see them in a really intimate environment."
Launceston Central people and promotions manager Madi Biggelaar said people's love for food kept the festival going.
"They love food, especially Tasmanian food, and even more so from the North," Ms Biggelaar said.
"They also really love getting to know the businesses in a little more of an intimate way, and when you know the people behind these businesses you want to spend more money with them and support them."
NORTH runs through October 25, with a full lineup and tickets available online.
