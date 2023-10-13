The Examiner
Person of interest sought in fatal Margaret Street crash

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:11pm
FATAL ACCIDENT: Police report a male pedestrian died and another is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash. Picture by Paul Scambler
FATAL ACCIDENT: Police report a male pedestrian died and another is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash. Picture by Paul Scambler

Police said a "particular person of interest" is being encouraged to come forward for their involvement in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Margaret and Frederick street which claimed the life of a pedestrian overnight.

