Person of interest sought in fatal Margaret Street crash

Police said a "particular person of interest" is being encouraged to come forward for their involvement in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Margaret and Frederick street which claimed the life of a pedestrian overnight.
A blue Mitsubishi Triton utility and a Black Toyota CH-R were involved in the crash at about 9.20pm on Thursday, October 12.
Police said, at the time of the crash, two pedestrians standing near the intersection were struck by one of the vehicles.
One of the pedestrians, a 26-year-old Trevallyn man, died at the scene, while the man he was with - a 46-year-old Scottsdale man, who police believe is related to the Trevallyn man - was taken to Launceston General Hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the Triton, being driven by a 23-year-old Carrick man, was travelling north on Margaret Street, when at the same time, the Toyota was travelling southerly and attempted to make a turn onto Frederick street up the hill toward West Launceston.
At that time, police said, the Triton impacted the Toyota, and due to the cars' height differences the Toyota rolled onto its side and tragically struck and killed the Trevallyn man.
Tasmania Police Northern District acting inspector Stuart Greenwood said both drivers and passengers in the vehicle were uninjured, and the Triton's driver stayed on-scene to assist police in initial stages of their enquiries.
"The occupants of the Toyota [...] did not remain at the scene initially," acting inspector Greenwood said.
"It is believed there were four of them. A short time later, three of those persons were taken into custody."
Acting inspector Greenwood said the fourth passenger was "still outstanding" and their motivations for leaving the scene were unknown and it was "concerning anyone would leave the scene of a crash, let alone where somebody's been seriously injured or killed".
"Through our inquiries we have identified a particular person of interest - we know who that person is - and we are encouraging them to come forward," he said.
Alcohol and drug samples were taken and interviews of eyewitnesses and scene surveys will continue, according to police.
"It's a tragic crash with two people, one tragically killed, another injured, whilst on a footpath seemingly unaware of what was about to unfold," he said.
Asked whether there was any indication if either vehicle had run a red light, acting inspector Greenwood said investigations were undergoing and invited members of the public to come forward with further information.
Police said emergency services were on scene within minutes, closing the road for several hours while Crash Investigation Services assessed the scene.
The road was reopened about 1am on Friday, October 13.
Police said they will continue work to determine the cause of the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the crash, or who witnessed the blue Mitsubishi Triton or black Toyota hatchback around the time of the crash, to contact police on 131 444 and quote 345-12102023.
