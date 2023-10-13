For the second year in a row, the Tasmanian Cricket League's historic premiership-winning powerhouses will face off in round one.
Hadspen host Longford, with the pair having won the last eight premier league titles between them.
Longford won three in a row, starting from 2015-16, before Hadspen achieved a four-peat, with Longford snapping their streak last season.
Hadspen are a new-look outfit this season, with former Latrobe all-rounder Tristan Weeks taking over the coaching role from Liam Reynolds, who is one of the club's departures.
Weeks admitted the move to Hadspen was one that was out of his comfort zone but his side is ready to go after a long pre-season campaign.
"It's a new outlook for me, I've been leaning on a few guys because I haven't played country cricket for probably 12 years - since I was a kid," he said.
"So it's going to be a different experience for me but taking it all the way to the 40 overs and making sure we're not leaving anything out there [will be key].
"We'll also be attacking the game where we think we can win it and identifying a team's weakness and going hard at it to crack it open."
Opposing captain-coach Richard Howe identified Weeks as a big wicket come Saturday's match.
"Obviously Hadspen have picked up and recruited pretty well with Weeksy coming across from Latrobe, I'm sure he's picked up a few guys with him," he said.
"He's going to be the key to their batting list this year pending on who else they've got and their bowling, I'm a little bit uncertain about."
Acknowledging that round-one matches are always dangerous, Howe is looking for his side to get runs on the board and bowl tight lines and lengths.
"The start of every year is a bit different and it depends what you dish up but the first few games can be pretty critical to shaping how your season goes as well," he said.
In the round's other matches, Trevallyn host Perth and Evandale Panthers take on ACL.
