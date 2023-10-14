Is your workplace wellbeing washing?

Many workplaces provide active engagement in public facing wellbeing activities.
That is a good thing. Awareness creates opportunities for conversations that might make a difference.
So, building a positive wellbeing culture might include making office cupcakes for R U OK Day in September, having a morning tea for wellbeing week in June, seminars and free yoga for mental health week in October. Again, if these are part of a comprehensive strategy to build positive workplace wellbeing, then this is also good.
What if the same organisation is the primary contributor to an employee's poor wellbeing? This might be through unreasonable work requests, expecting emails to be responded to on weekends or late evenings, or abusive supervision.
We call this wellbeing washing, or the presentation of a company that cares a lot about their employees but fail to actually support positive employee wellbeing.
This might be cognitive dissonance, or the psychological conflict that happens when beliefs are contradictory to actions. For staff, this can be problematic.
Arriving at a mandatory attendance morning tea to talk about mental wellbeing with the people who are causing the most psychological grief. Are those employees likely to share their experiences? Probably not.
McKinsey's 2022 employee burnout report explains this with a 22 percent gap between managers and employee ratings of workplace mental health and wellbeing.
Managers rate their performance on supporting staff wellbeing much higher than employees do.
Some organisations offer wellbeing initiatives like free coffee, yoga classes during work, or access to Employee Assistance Programs but expect employees to work dozens of overtime hours per week to meet minimum expectations. A silent discussion that, to progress, an employee must sacrifice their work-life balance.
In a post-pandemic environment, quiet quitting and the great resignation are products of people not feeling supported at work. Employees need to be able to identify how their workplaces are living up to their commitments to employee wellbeing over virtue signalling and wellbeing washing initiatives.
This is particularly important given McKinsey Health Institute's research finds managers report 22 percent higher perceptions of workplace wellbeing initiatives than employees.
Staff trivia nights and happy hours might be positive, but to lead teams effectively, managers must equally address the workplace wellbeing inhibitors they produce like excessive workloads, inflexible or undesirable work designs, failing to give staff good feedback, or internal presentations on poor employee engagement survey results without any actions proposed.
Dr Joey Crawford is a Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Tasmania.
