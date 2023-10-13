The Examiner
RANT Arts named state resilience award winners for mural project

RANT Arts' pathway manager Karen Revie, RANT's Jacob Barrett, and Kitty Taylor, RANT co-director Nathan Tucker and Minister Felix Ellis at the Tasmanian Resilience Australia Awards. Picture supplied
RANT Arts' pathway manager Karen Revie, RANT's Jacob Barrett, and Kitty Taylor, RANT co-director Nathan Tucker and Minister Felix Ellis at the Tasmanian Resilience Australia Awards. Picture supplied

RANT Arts has been awarded a state-level Resilient Australia Award for its work in Launceston on a community mural project.

