RANT Arts has been awarded a state-level Resilient Australia Award for its work in Launceston on a community mural project.
The Tasmanian not-for-profit organisation, which advocates and facilitates arts in the state, received the accolade for Harmony on Haig, a program completed in January alongside the Migrant Resource Centre.
Inviting members of Launceston's Bhutanese and Nepalese communities to contribute drawings made during two workshop sessions, the project combined the drawings into a mural on the Centre's Haig Street building in Mowbray.
RANT received the honour in the health and wellbeing category of the Resilience Awards - which are annually awarded at state and national levels by the SES and recognise initiatives that showcase innovation and practice, which "build and inspire community connections" and "foster resilience".
RANT Arts pathway manager Karen Revie said Harmony on Haig was a pleasure to work on from the outset, and receiving commendation for it has been icing on the cake.
"I found the project so personally rewarding," Ms Revie said.
"We loved being able to bring in this broad range of participants and allow them to make friends and connect; to have the chance to share their culture."
The mosaic-like mural was completed by 40 participants and depicts everything from flowers and buildings to carousels, maps and patterns in complimenting colour.
The not-for-profit was also awarded another state win for a project in Devonport - the art initiative Reclaim - and have received a further nomination for both projects at the national level Resilient Australia awards, which they will attend in late November.
RANT has a history of success with the awards: In 2021, it was named as a national finalist for its work with the mental-health-focused exhibition Minds Do Matter, and was again nominated in 2022.
"For us, we use art as a tool for community capacity building to keep people socially connected, which helps everyone build resilience and positive mental health," Ms Revie said.
"We're so pleased to have even been nominated for this project, let alone win at state level."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.