TCL coaches pick their players to watch for season 2023-24

It seems that each year a new player asserts themselves within the TCL competition.
With this season looking as even as ever, these players are who their coaches expect to have a big season.
"There are no real individuals standing out, it's more the general feeling of the club at the moment which is great and the numbers are great and we're looking like we are going to be in a good position this year across all grades," coach Troy Huggins said.
Nikhil Bhatkar, Doug Ryan
"We had an intra-club practice match last weekend and batting-wise, he looked really solid and ready to make some big contributions this year," coach Jonty Manktelow said.
"Doug Ryan has also had a couple of practice matches, made a few runs for us and in the nets he's looking really solid, so I'm pretty excited to see those two in action throughout the season."
Glenn Ellis, Alex Diprose
"Glenn hasn't missed a training session and has been bowling really well and hitting the ball well, so he'll be one that can really step up and take one of the spots of the guys that are missing," coach Tristan Weeks said.
"Alex Diprose has been hitting the ball well as well."
Hayden Fenton, Jarrod Dusautoy
"Hayden's a quality player who didn't put the runs on the board last year and we've done a fair bit of work together and it's been nice to get back together with Hayden because him and I played together at Old Scotch many years ago," coach Dean Hawkins said.
"Jarrod has always had the ability to be a first-rate player and so far this pre-season he is sending warning signs to bowlers with his crisp hitting."
Sam Luttrell among others
"The top five or six have been hitting the ball really well. We are yet to do any match-play stuff ... but the top five in both grades have been hitting it nicely ," coach Richard Howe said.
"Bowling-wise, the indoor nets have been a bit hard to tell but a few of the left-arm boys have been getting the ball through really well. Sam Luttrell has only trained a couple of times but he's impressed with the ball as well - he's a big, tall fella who hits the deck pretty hard."
Jamie Rigby, Zac Barwick, Jake Smith, Tom Murfett
"Everyone has been really impressive, especially some of the young guys. Jamie Rigby's bowling is just getting quicker and quicker and his batting is getting really solid - we think he's going to have a breakout year.
"Zac Barwick has looked really good with the limited training he has had with working down the coast and Jake Smith and Tom Murfett have looked really good as well."
Liam Bate
"Liam is one of our young guys who has come up from under-16s over the last couple of years, an opening bowler," coach Drew Clark said.
"He played a little bit of premier league last year but he's improved out of sight over the off-season and I'm really looking forward to seeing how he goes this season."
