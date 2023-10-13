The Examiner
State refuses request for Palestinian display on Hobart landmark

By Benjamin Seeder
October 13 2023 - 11:27am
The Tasman Bridge was lit up blue for three nights this week to mark Israeli deaths in the assault by Hamas. Picture by Brendan Blomley
The government has confirmed it will not grant a request by a Tasmanian community group to display Palestinian colours on the Tasman Bridge in recognition of civilian deaths in the ongoing conflict in the middle east.

