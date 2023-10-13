The Examiner
Campaign material banned from Voice to Parliament voting places

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
October 14 2023 - 6:00am
The AEC has warned people against wearing campaign material when they vote in Saturday's referendum on the Voice to Parliament.
Referendum voters who consider wearing a pin, shirt or other apparel with a campaign slogan have been warned they risk breaking the law by doing so.

