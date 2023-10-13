Referendum voters who consider wearing a pin, shirt or other apparel with a campaign slogan have been warned they risk breaking the law by doing so.
As is the case for elections, campaigning is not permitted within six metres of an entrance to a polling place or within the venue.
The Australian Electoral Commission has said that a voter wearing a campaign slogan in some form, and who casts their vote and promptly leaves, may not be considered as falling foul of this law.
However, if they are seen talking about campaign material or gesturing towards it, then they could be breaking the law.
The commission has advised voters to avoid any issues entirely by not wearing campaign material to a polling place or to cover up any shirt or pin that bares a slogan.
"Our staff will take a commonsense approach to conversations with voters regarding these matters - to either cover up or to make sure people behave appropriately when inside the polling place," it said.
"While the laws around campaigning in, or near, a polling place are the same as for a federal election, the obvious difference is the higher likelihood of people wanting to wear campaign clothing when voting in a referendum.
Polling places in Tasmania will open at 8am on Saturday and close at 6pm.
Voting is compulsory and failure to cast a ballot may result in a fine.
There were 500 early voting centres open on Thursday and Friday across the country with eight of these in Tasmania.
As of Wednesday, four million people had submitted early votes.
About two million people had applied for postal votes.
