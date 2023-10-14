An emotionally-charged match was befitting of the feelings involved in Mowbray's tight Cricket North win against Launceston at NTCA no. 1 on a very windy Saturday.
There was the excitement of three debutants across the two sides as well as a touching one-minute silence for Eagles stalwart Brian Swindells who passed this week.
Then there was Sam Artis' hat-trick ball before the moment when John Hayes ran for joy after snaring the final wicket.
A team song sung with gusto topped it all off before there were more spine-tingling scenes in the rooms.
Tyane Thomas' father thanked the Eagles for how they had welcomed his 15-year-old son into the team, commenting on what a great win it was.
Thomas, 15, excelled on debut with 1-21 from eight overs, including bowling Launceston opener Archie Wilkinson.
It was a performance which drew praise from his skipper Luke Scott who also highlighted the youngster bowled into the breeze.
"His first six-over period, he really took the momentum that Jono (Jones) and Sam had created and it got us on top in the game," Scott said.
"So for a young fella to play such an important role in that first spell was outstanding.
"He bowled when the game was really on the line in his final two overs.
"For a young fella to step up in that moment and bowl two handy overs for us was match-winning and unbelievable."
Scott said it had been a big week for the club and one of the best wins he had been part of.
"We lost a life member last week who had been involved in the club for close to 60 years so we were certainly dedicating today to that," he said.
"For us to be able to send him off on the right note was something we wanted to do and we're really happy that we were able to.
"There is definitely a bit of feeling in the club at the moment."
Swindells was a long-time board member.
The premiership player and former club captain played 239 club games, winning six A grade bowling awards and collecting 254 A grade wickets at an average of 15.02 with 16 five-fors, according to the club's Facebook page.
Mowbray posted 9-153 and struggled to make the most of their starts with Scott top-scoring with 26.
Tom Bennett, who the Lions are hopeful of seeing more this season, was Launceston's best bowler with the 3-21 from 10 overs while Ed Faulkner claimed 3-30 and Sam Stedman claimed 2-36 on debut.
Opener Charlie Taylor laid the foundations for their run chase with 64 from 119 balls and guided the Lions to 3-100 but they lost their final seven wickets cheaply to be all out on 143.
Just metres away at NTCA no. 2, a South Launceston second-gamer was making a name for himself with a match-winning half-century against Riverside.
South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson was stoked to see mainland recruit Mitch Cheesman finish the run chase on 53 not out from 82 balls.
"On that wicket in the those conditions under the pressure of a run chase, it was really pleasing to see him get those runs, he's been working really hard at training," he said.
"We've known he's got that capability, but in our practice match and round one last week he's missed out both those times but we were pretty confident a score wasn't going to be far away from him."
Captain Peter New (69) guided the Blues to 164 before the Knights got home in 46 overs (7-167).
The returning Josh Freestone (3-38) was the danger man for South Launceston, snaring Blues opener Kaidyn Apted and first-drop Matt Owens (11) soon after.
"He and Jacko (Jackson Young) brought a lot of experience back into our bowling attack," Jackson said.
Jackson (33), Michael Jones (24), Nathan Philip (23) and Oliver Marshall (22) all got starts.
Sol Scott was Riverside's star with the ball with 4-19 from four overs, including earning a hat-trick ball in an over in which he took three wickets. Westbury, who host Sheffield next weekend, had the bye.
On the coast, Burnie (9-211) won a cracker against Ulverstone (9-210), Wynyard (9-139) defeated Devonport (131) and Sheffield beat Latrobe under the Duckworth-Lewis system.
