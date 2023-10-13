A 35-year-old unlicenced motorcyclist who was killed in Launceston last year died as a result of inattention caused by alcohol, a Tasmanian coronor has found.
Coroner Robert Webster in a report on a single motorbike crash in Newstead on May 20, 2022, said Gian George Gudge had dinner on the night he died with his former girlfriend and her brother at a Newstead property and had left on his 2000 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle.
An investigation found that Mr Gudge has crashed outside 69 Wentworth Street just after a slight right-hand bend at 7.10pm.
Mr Webster said at the time of this crash, the weather was fine and the road surface was dry.
He said no rain had been recorded during the day.
Mr Webster said Mr Gudge had owned the motorcycle for two years and used to race it at Tasmanian Motorcycle Association events.
He said a testing of Mr Gudge's blood returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.121 grams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
Evidence tended suggested alcohol at that level had the potential to significantly impair driving performance and increase relative crash risk, Mr Webster said.
He said Mr Gudge did not hold a driver's licence in Tasmania and did not have a licence to operate a motorcycle.
"He did have a Victorian driver licence," Mr Webster said.
"He had been disqualified from driving until May 10, 2022, as a result of being convicted and suspended due to driving a motor vehicle while a prescribed drug was present in his oral fluid."
"Clearly, he should not have been riding the motorcycle on this evening.
"I am satisfied this inattention was due to the consumption of alcohol."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.