Did you go to Riverside Primary School in 2008?
In this week's Examiner archives gallery are some great pictures of sports day.
This week in 2008, Beaconsfield Primary School celebrated their 125th anniversary with a dress up day and The Examiner's Phillip Biggs was there to capture some lovely portraits.
The Launceston Show was delighting crowds at Inveresk, and Little Athletics kept junior athletes active on a sunny Saturday morning.
Have a look at what was happening this week 15 years ago.
